Conventional wisdom indicates that a breakout season for East Ascension softball is a year away. Few things about the Spartans’ 9-6 Monday playoff win over Chalmette followed a norm.
EAHS, a No. 15 seed, fell behind by five runs in the early going at home. But a home run by freshman infielder Cayden Tullier was a game changer for the Spartans, who notched their first playoff win in five years.
“It’s been a while … EA has been downand it has been a grind,” second-year EAHS coach head Ryan Lewis said. “But I am fortunate to have a group willing to come and work hard every day.
“We start four or five freshmen and we played a tough schedule. The win last night was a sigh of relief, especially for our seniors. I saw smiles on their faces. They got to experience playoff success.”
In order for success to continue, the Spartans (17-15) must find a way to beat a familiar foe — second-seeded Live Oak (29-4). EAHS travels to LOHS for a Division I nonselect regional-round playoff game set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The two teams are part of a four-team District 5-5A contingent remaining in the playoffs. That group also includes top-seeded St. Amant (28-2) and No. 7 Walker (17-9).
The odds don’t favor the Spartans, who lost to the Eagles by scores of 10-0 and 11-1 in 5-5A. But the Spartans have won four straight, including wins over to two highly seeded Division II teams, Albany and Lutcher.
“I have a ton of respect for Katie (Prescott, LOHS coach) and the program she has built there,” Lewis said. “That is an outstanding team. My girls are playing with confidence now and I like that.”
Junior Corinne Waguespack has 12 home runs to lead the East Ascension offense. Seniors Grace Burke and Alisha Brown also are among the contributors.
Lewis’ daughter Shelby starts in center field and is part of the freshman group that also includes catcher Avery Stevens, outfielder Madison Stevens and pitcher Mac Creel.
Also, Lewis is not just another “coach-daddy.” He was a football-baseball standout at Central and was The Advocate’s Boys Athlete of the Year in 2002. He played both sports at Northwestern State.
Lewis' sister, Ashley Lewis Rush, was a star pitcher at Central and LSU. His aunt, Nancy Ensminger, is head coach at 5-5A rival Dutchtown.
Family softball pedigree aside, the objective remains the same — push East Ascension back into the Class 5A softball elite.
“I believe we are headed in the right direction,” Lewis said.