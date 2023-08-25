Broadmoor had plenty of chances to dominate Northeast but never found a way to deliver a knockout blow Friday night. Instead, the Buccaneers settled for an 8-0 win in the opening game of the East Baton Rouge Parish Kickoff Classic at Broadmoor.
In the second contest, Tara used the lone score of the second half to defeat Glen Oaks 14-8. Woodlawn and Belaire were matched up for the final game.
“Coming into the game, we felt like we were better than Northeast. We should have blown them out of the water,” Broadmoor coach Yasin Sarah said. “We left 21 points on the field in the first half, and we should have 14 points in the second half.”
The Bucs found the end zone on its first possession of the second half. Starting at his own 26, Jaden Banguel broke loose for 37 yards to give Broadmoor a short field.
A holding penalty made it second-and-21, but quarterback Brandon Thomas found Waheed Morehouse down the left sideline for a 34-yard touchdown pass. Thomas scrambled into the end zone for the 2-point conversion, and Broadmoor led 8-0 with 3:50 left.
Northeast had two possessions in the closing minutes but managed only one first down and never got past its own 30.
For the game, Thomas completed 6 of 11 passes for 94 yards with two interceptions. Banguel finished with 77 yards on eight rushes.
Northeast had 12 of its 27 plays go for negative yards. Vikings quarterback Cameron Williams was sacked four times as Northeast was held to 31 total yards.
“Our defense stepped up,” Sarah said. “We’ve got coach (Jerome) Wiltz as our coordinator, and he’s a fiery guy. That’s exactly what we want from our defense.”
Broadmoor opened the game by driving 44 yards to a first down at the Northeast 29. A series of penalties pushed the Bucs back to midfield, and a bad snap from punt formation gave Northeast a first at the Bucs 25.
Broadmoor’s defense was rock-solid as Dallas Washington returned a fumble 67 yards for a touchdown. The score was nullified by an illegal block behind the play.
Late in the half, Thomas completed two passes for 47 yards to Derrick Goldman, the second giving Broadmoor a first down at the 1-yard line. On the next play, Marcus Collins intercepted Thomas’ pass in the end zone.
“We’ve got the right players. We’ve got the players we want,” Sarah said. “We’ve just got to stop the mental mistakes.”
TARA 14, GLEN OAKS 8: After the first half ended with the score tied at 8, Glen Oaks took the second-half kickoff and quickly moved to a first-and-goal. From there, penalties pushed the Panthers back to midfield as the series stalled.
Tara then went 68 yards in four plays for the go-ahead score. Jordan Bowie started the drive with a 46-yard run, and carried three more times, the last a 3-yard touchdown.
Glen Oaks scored first on Christopher Jackson’s touchdown run. Tara answered with Bowie’s 8-yard scoring run with two minutes to go in the half.