Not all semifinal basketball games are identical. However, top-seeded Scotlandville and No. 2 McKinley followed the same script to advance to the East Baton Rouge Parish Boys Basketball tournament final.
Scotlandville raced out to a 29-8 first-quarter lead and rolled by No. 5 Southern Lab 79-32 in the first semifinal played Wednesday night at Scotlandville.
No. 2 McKinley actually started faster than the Hornets. The Panthers pounced on third-seeded Northeast 26-2 in the first quarter on the way to a 73-45 semifinal win that concluded a six-game session.
Scotlandville (12-2) and McKinley (13-4) meet in the title game set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at SHS. The Hornets edged McKinley by two points earlier this season.
Jamal Drewery scored a game-high 32 points and made 9 3-pointers, including 4 in the first period, for host Scotlandville, which seeks its first EBR title since 2020 and 10th overall.
“There are expectations here,” Drewery said. “Winning this tournament means a lot here. For us as a team, this one is important.”
Jase Gaines scored 19 points and Jordan Holden added 18 for McKinley in its win.
SCOTLANDVILLE 79, SOUTHERN LAB 32: The Hornets (12-2) scored early and often. With the 5-foot-11 Drewery hitting 4 3-pointers in the first quarter, Scotlandville led 21-2 less than midway through the first quarter. The Hornets made 11 of 16 shots from the floor.
SLHS coach Harold Boudreaux expected his young team to make mistakes. And it happened quickly. The fifth-seeded Kittens (7-6) did just that — making just 4 of 13 first-quarter shots to go along with five turnovers.
“Look … that is a group that is well put together and well coached,” SLHS coach Harold Boudreaux said of Scotlandville. “Toughness is one big thing they have going for them. If they can continue to build on this, they have a chance to be successful at the end of the year. We’re young and we’ll learn from this.”
While the Hornets’ shooting set the tone, just as impressive was their passing. Scotlandville had 9 first-half assists, including three by 6-foot-8 post player Dorian Booker.
The teams played the majority of the second half with a running clock. Booker added 17 points and Chase Sample had 13. Dlloyd Joseph led SLHS with 12 points.
“This group is still coming together,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “We wanted to get out to a good start and get into a rhythm.
“We need to get some chemistry because we have not all been together as a full group. We are not where we need to be. But this was good.”
MCKINLEY 75, NORTHEAST 43: Gaines hit the game’s first shot and Holden followed with a pair of 3-pointers for McKinley.
Gaines had 11 first-quarter points and Holden added 9 as McKinley followed coach Devan Clark’s game plan to the letter, also following the lead of Scotlandville in many ways. Northeast (13-4) meets Southern Lab in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“Coach told us to come in and set the tone and not to play with them,” Gaines said. “We wanted to beat them by any means and make a statement.”
Gaines had 19 points and Holden added 18 for the winners.
“We are young and inexperienced and not used to being on this stage,” Northeast coach James Holmes said. “We came out nervous and tight. McKinley is well-coached and solid … they showed that tonight.”