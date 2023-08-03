With temperatures in the high 90s, the heat is on.
There also is a sense of urgency for new athletic director Christina Anderson, who is seeking a collaborative effort to fill athletic trainer roles at 13 East Baton Rouge Parish high schools.
And yes, the clock is ticking with football and volleyball practices for all schools set to begin Monday — just one week after the EBR school board approved its final 2023-24 budget.
“We were so late getting the budget passed,” Anderson said. “So many things could not happen until that happened. Now we are playing catch-up. What we are going to do is contract with multiple groups, and possibly some individuals, to get everybody covered.
“An interim plan is in place. We’re requiring every team to have at least one CPR/first-aid certified coach on staff. We offered a class for that this week and will offer another one next week. Schools can have more than one person certified. Those coaches will be required to be at practice all the time.”
EBR’s five-year contract with Ochsner to supply athletic trainers expired May 1. Staff changes — including Anderson taking over for Lynn Williamson, who retired last spring — were a factor along with trainers also getting jobs. The pending loss of other revenue, including COVID-19 funding, factors in. So does a shortage of newly graduated athletic trainers brought about by a curriculum change that makes it a five-plus-year program rather than four years.
In 2022-23, Ochsner provided eight athletic trainers for EBR schools. Only two schools shared a trainer. Now two more schools join the mix. Woodlawn’s longtime athletic trainer/teacher, Randy Gonzales, moved to Dutchtown. Capitol also rejoins the EBR school district.
Anderson said she hopes a mix of athletic trainers provided by Ochsner, Baton Rouge General or perhaps one other source can be contracted to bridge the gap within the next two weeks. In the meantime, Anderson is working with Baton Rouge General to set up classes that show coaches how to tape athletes and provide other basic care.
“At this time of the year, it’s tough to hire a head football coach and it’s the same with athletic trainers,” said Corey Elvir, Ochsner’s athletic trainer coordinator. “We’re in active discussions to still support East Baton Rouge. We are not under any active agreement … but we had a very encouraging meeting just the other day.
“Ochsner is open to working with other entities to help solve this riddle of sports medicine care in East Baton Rouge Parish.”
Ochsner is under contract to provide one athletic trainer for each West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville Parish school. Madison Prep and Southern Lab are other schools that Ochsner contracts with.
Ascension Parish employs athletic trainers at its four high schools who also teach classes. Some schools contract with individuals or with other groups, including physical therapy providers.
The challenges for EBR are different because it is the largest school system in the area. Like it or not, the budgeting factors on both sides.
“We do not expect schools to pay a full-time salary,” Elvir said. “We know they cannot do it in the world of budgets and budget cuts. We offset a majority of those costs and look for help along the way. Of course, nobody wants to eat the whole pie.”
Anderson agrees.
“The school system only has so much money,” Anderson said. “We’ve got to find a way to meet in the middle for this.”