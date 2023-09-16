Ready for some Thursday football? You’ve got it in the Baton Rouge area this week with eight games.
The most notable games feature Class 2A and 1A teams. For example, 1A Ascension Catholic (3-0) hosts The Dunham School (2-1) at Donaldsonville’s Floyd Boutte Stadium.
Also of note, former district rivals collide when 3A Port Allen (2-0-1) hosts 2A Episcopal (2-1). Two 1A powers meet when Southern Lab (1-1) hosts Opelousas Catholic (1-2) in a Thursday matchup at Southern University’s Mumford Stadium.
District 6-3A play also begins Thursday with teams, Collegiate Baton Rouge (0-3) at Glen Oaks (0-3). The key thing to know about this game is that GOHS is naming its football field house in honor of longtime coach Nolan Gill and a halftime ceremony will honor Gill.
The big games on Friday happen in 6-3A and 6-4A. Madison Prep (2-1) plays at Parkview Baptist (2-1) in 6-3A. Istrouma (3-0) hosts Plaquemine (2-1) in 6-4A.
Extra point
Central (2-1) hosts East Jefferson (2-1) in a nondistrict game that matches two 5A teams Thursday night.
The game is a homecoming of sorts for EJHS’ first-year coach Brian Glover, a former Pointe Coupee Central player and assistant coach.
Glover, who also was the head coach at Thrive Academy during its first LHSAA season, coached Grace King previously and moved to East Jeff when Grace King was closed after the 2022-23 school year.
Late Friday
ST. JAMES 24, THIBODAUX 14: Brayden Williams completed 17 of 21 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns to power St. James (2-1).
Kobe Brown caught two of the those TD passes and finished with seven catches for 86 yards.
A 19-yard field goal by Kani King-Young gave the Wildcats the lead for good at 10-7 in the second quarter. Class 5A Thibodaux (1-2) is coached by Dray Trosclair, who was previously a head coach for three BR area teams — Plaquemine, Liberty and Ascension Catholic.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 40, HANNAN 16: Another week featured another 200-yard game for ACHS’ Chad Elzy Jr. The junior ran for 216 yards on 13 carries and scored four TDs to help the Bulldogs (3-0) remain unbeaten.
Brendan Obey rushed for 176 yards on 22 carries and scored both touchdowns for Hannan (0-3).
ACHS blew a close game wide open by scoring 22 third-quarter points. Elzy had a 68-yard TD run and Demarcus Gant added a 40-yard scoring run to that surge.
Gant added 82 yards on 14 carries and scored two TDs for the Bulldogs.