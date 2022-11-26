Eli Holstein and Camren Stewart provided a one-two punch that helped fifth-seeded Zachary oust No. 4 Southside 48-37 in a Division I nonselect quarterfinal game played Friday night at St. Martinville High.
Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed an efficient 16 of 19 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for the Broncos (10-2). Stewart ran for 154 yards on 21 carries and scored three TDs for ZHS.
Tylon Williams caught 8 passes for 143 yards and 1 TD for the Broncos (10-2), who travel to play top-seeded Ruston (11-1) in the semifinal round.
Southside (10-2), a fourth-year varsity team, opened the scoring on Cameron Boutte’s 80-yard TD run. Holstein, who ran for 65 yards on 7 carries with 2 TDs, counted with a 1-yard TD run.
The Sharks led 13-6 after one quarter. The Broncos outscored Southside 21-3 in the second quarter and took control of the game. Each team scored two TDs in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter.
Williams had a 64-yard TD reception and Luke Wisham had a 5-yard TD catch for Zachary. Stewart’s big play was a 51-yard TD run in the last quarter.
ST. JAMES 48, AVOYELLES 24: In Moreauville, Kaden Williams continued his impressive senior season with 270 yards on 16 carries with four TDs for St. James (10-2) in a Division III nonselect quarterfinal.
Kaden Williams opened the scoring with a 60-yard TD run. Next, LSU commitment Khai Prean caught a 17-yard TD pass from Brayden Williams for the Wildcats.
A 74-yard TD run by Kaden Williams followed as St. James ran out to a 28-8 halftime lead. The fourth-seeded Wildcats travel to play top-seeded Many (11-0) in the Division III semifinals.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 28, OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC 12: Bryce Leonard led the Bulldogs (11-2) to a Division IV quarterfinal win with his legs and his arm.
The senior quarterback passed for 174 yards and 1 TD and ran for 119 yards and 2 TDs. After OCHS took an early lead, Leonard connected with his twin brother Brooks on a 51-yard scoring playing.
Leonard, The Advocate’s 2022 Boys Athlete of the Year, then had scoring runs of 25 and 14 yards in the second half to help put the game away.
With the win, 10th-seeded ACHS travels to play No. 3 Ouachita Christian (11-1) in the semifinal round.