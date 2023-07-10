Ellis Spears did not know much about Mentorship Academy until last year when he was the offensive coordinator at Baker High.
Even though Baker beat the Sharks 20-14 in overtime in Week 2, a lasting impression was made. And now the 42-year-old Spears is the new Mentorship Academy football coach.
“When we played them last year, I was impressed … I liked what I saw of the players and the team,” Spears said. “I knew this program was in good shape. Coach (Keith) Woods (former Mentorship coach) did a great job teaching and working with these guys.
“And the opportunity to lead young men attracted me to this job. Coming to a school like this one that is growing was important. There is a nice support system in place. I am excited to get started.”
It is the first head coaching job for Spears, a former Zachary High quarterback/defensive back who went on to play Grambling from 1999-2002. He also played arena football in Jacksonville as a wide receiver.
Spears takes over for Woods, who resigned last month to return to his alma mater, Capitol, as head coach. He will be formally introduced as the Sharks' head coach during an event set for 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Mentorship cafeteria.
Baker finished 5-6 a year ago, flipping its fortunes after a 1-9 season in 2021. Before coming to Baker in 2021 as wide receivers coach and head softball coach. He also was the Buffaloes' interim coach last spring.
Spears previously spent six years coaching in north Louisiana. He was wide receivers coach at Mansfield for five years and spent one season at Shreveport’s Green Oaks High in the same role.
Also of note — Spears started his coaching career in 2005 at Southern Lab as an assistant to Mike Roach, the defensive coordinator at Grambling during Doug Williams' first coaching stint as head coach.
After five years at SLHS, Spears spent the 2014 season as a college assistant to Hall of Fame receiver Sammy White at Grambling. He also spent time away from coaching before his two coaching high school stints in north Louisiana.
"Coach Spears' focus is on using the game of football to help grow and mold young men to be productive citizens," Mentorship athletic director Donald Johnson Jr. said. "Although this will be his first head coaching position, he comes with the experience of an assistant coach and an offensive coordinator.
"When I asked my former high school teammate Eric Randall, who was Baker's head football coach last season, about coach Spears, he practically told me I would be crazy not to hire him."