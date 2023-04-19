There were plenty of state-level performances to go around as Episcopal swept the boys and girls divisions in the District 6-2A track meet held Wednesday at Episcopal.
Distance runner Sacha Dernoncourt won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 as he led the Episcopal boys to 193 points. Northeast had three wins on the track and two in the field to finish second with 136 points.
The biggest winner on the boys side was East Feliciana’s Herman Batiste, who won four events — the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, the long jump and the high jump.
The Episcopal girls got a three-event distance sweep from eighth grader Lucy Cramer to run up 233 points. Dunham got three firsts from Jordyn Minor and was the closest challenger with 146 points.
The top-four finishers in each event advance to next week’s Region 2 meet set for Tuesday at UL in Lafayette.
“We qualified well (for regionals) like we needed to,” Episcopal girls coach Bill Jones said. “I don’t think we had any hiccups. It was a good, solid meet.”
Cramer won the 1,600 (5 minutes, 26.69 seconds) and the 3,200 (11:30.55), two events she rates among the top five in the state across all divisions. She also placed first in the 800 (2:25.16).
Teammate Alana Simon won the 100 hurdles (15.88), 300 hurdles (46.71) and the high jump (5-6).
“Even though we’ve got some big names, it's an overall team effort,” Jones said. “The rest of the team is young and has come on, too. They’re filling in spots and moving up in some of the rankings in the other events.”
Dernoncourt started his day winning the 1,600 (4:51.00). He added firsts in the 800 (2:07.47) and 3,200 (10:16.75), an event he has run well under 10 minutes earlier in the season. The Knights also won the 4x800 and 4x200 relays, and had three wins in the field.
Batiste doubled up, winning the 110 hurdles (15.06) and 300 hurdles (38.81). He also won twice in the field by taking the long jump (22 feet, 11¼ inches) and high jump (6-0).
“I’m a hard worker, and nobody’s going to outwork me. That’s how I feel,” Batiste said. “That’s what shows out here on the track.”