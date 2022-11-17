SULPHUR — Billy Newport is not one of those coaches who spends time projecting results. He does not add up results during a meet, either.
In the end, the Episcopal girls swim team did exactly what their first-year coach thought was possible: claim a second-place finish in Division III at the LHSAA swim meet.
“I am very excited about this,” Newport said. “This is my first year with them and it was a lot of fun. I have not coached a high school team directly in many years and this was really great, especially with the support we received from the parents and the school. Every single girl we brought here scored points.
“This was a total team effort. E.D. White is too big of a team and too good. But we thought it would be close for second between us, U-High and St. Charles Catholic. And it added up our way.”
Thibodaux-based E.D. White swept the boys and girls titles in Division III to conclude Thursday's day of finals at Sulphur’s SPAR Aquatic Center. The Cardinals scored 379 points to win its fourth straight girls title and 465½ points to claim a sixth boys title in a row.
“Wow … that is what I have to say about today,” Cardinals coach Andrew Lotz said. “We have been seeing it practice. We knew they were going to come here and cut a lot of time at this meet.
“They had prepped well. But we had no idea how much time they they would drop. It’s amazing.”
Episcopal finished second in the girls division with 283 points, ahead of local rival University at 268. St. Charles Catholic was the boys runner-up at 213, just three points ahead of U-High.
Pope John Paul II (boys) and the Episcopal School of Acadiana (girls) won Division IV titles in the day’s first session.
E.D. White’s Elizabeth Benoit and Gus Nicolosi of Loyola Prep were the Outstanding Swimmer award winners for Division III.
Benoit swam the day’s most impressive time in either session when she won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 49.65 seconds — a time that was just over a second slower than the winning boys time in the same event. Benoit also won the 100 butterfly in 57.71 seconds. Nicolosi swept the boys sprint freestyle events, winning the 50 in 21.64 seconds and 100 in 47.04 seconds.
Double winner Rylee Simoneaux led the way for the Episcopal girls. Simoneaux, the Outstanding Girls Swimmer at last month’s Capital City Swim Championships, won two of her specialties — the 50 freestyle (24.46 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (57.22). The Knights also won the 200 freestyle relay.
U-High’s Bailey Van Hoogstraten (girls 500 freestyle) and Cooper May (100 butterfly) were the other local winners along with Brusly's Carson Crochet (100 backstroke).