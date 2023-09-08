Episcopal senior running back Braeden George rushed for four long touchdown runs, including three of more than 50 yards, to power the Knights to a 34-23 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas of Hammond on Friday night at Episcopal.
Episcopal (1-1) jumped to a 14-0 lead as George rambled 51 and 47 yards on one- and two-play drives in the first quarter. STA (0-2) scored 17 straight points to lead 17-14 with 11:55 remaining in the fourth quarter on Cace Reed's 44-yard reception from Justin Domiano's pass.
How it was won
Episcopal won the fourth quarter by a 20-13 margin. The Knights stopped the Falcons on their last two possessions. STA had a 16-play drive that came up short at the EHS 4-yard line with 22 seconds left.
Episcopal pulled ahead 20-17 on Reid Chauvin's 11-yard run with 9:20 remaining. STA needed just three plays and a 58-yard scoring run from Reed to pull ahead 23-20 with 7:34 left. That's when George took over for the Knights. George scored on a 51-yard run with 7:13 left and a 56-yard run with 4:59 remaining to complete one- and two-play drives for the final margin.
Player of the game
Braeden George, Episcopal running back. George showed good strength and speed. He rushed 16 times for 231 yards. STA's Cace Reed also had a strong game with 16 carries and 131 rushing yards. He caught two passes for 52 yards.
They said it:
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois: "We started fast, but got stagnant in the middle of the game. But we were able to finish strong, and I was proud of the guys. We've got to clean up some things. We're headed in the right direction. Both teams played so hard."
St. Thomas Aquinas coach Shane Mulhern: "I thought we corrected a lot of things from our opening loss to Riverside. We were able to sustain drives. We took a step in the right direction. Cace Reed is a tough kid for us and a special athlete. Episcopal was sound and fundamental on defense. We got our passing game going some so that was good."
Noteable
STA's Kendrell Perry rushed 15 times for 88 yards and Clifton Bonds had 11 carries for 105 yards. Bonds also had an interception and fumble recovery.
Chauvin carried 10 times for 78 yards. David Olinde had four catches for 49 yards for the Knights.
JB Sessums and Chase Cresson had fumble recoveries, and Will Ribes had an interception for EHS. STA had trouble with the center/quarterback exchange but lost just two of seven fumbles.