Plenty of high school athletes dream about signing a pro sports contract. Max Cavana did it about 10 days ago.
Joining the developmental team for the Wycombe Wanderers — a Level One soccer club located 40 minutes away from London — does not have the same pizzaz as playing in England’s Premier League or Major League Soccer in the U.S.
But it offers Cavana, a May graduate of Catholic High, the thing he wanted most — a way to prove himself.
“It’s the chance of a lifetime. I could not turn it down,” Cavana said as he talked about an unlikely journey that began as his high school career ended.
Cavana helped the Bears win two LHSAA Division I titles during his career. Though Catholic did not advance to the Division I title contest last season, Cavana still scored a plethora of honors. He was the All-Metro large schools MVP, the Louisiana Soccer Coaches Association’s Division I MVP and the Gatorade Louisiana Boys Soccer Player of the Year.
However, the recruiting reality for top Louisiana players such as Cavana is not rosy. Most college scholarships go to foreign players, and the number of scholarships is limited to start with, meaning the best most high schoolers can hope for is a partial scholarship.
Cavana had a few offers from small schools, but after the Bears lost in the Division I quarterfinals he began making plans to enroll at LSU this fall.
That changed when Peter Couhig — a former Catholic High star in the 1990s and the father of a Bears’ teammate, Buster Couhig — put together a tryout with Wycombe. Couhig has lived in England since 2019 and has a business interest in the Wycombe team.
“I’ve known since the first time I saw the kid (Cavana) play that he was a good player and an incredible athlete,” Couhig said.
But was being good and athletic enough? Couhig first mentioned a trial in England to Cavana’s parents at the end of his junior year.
Couhig made no promises before Cavana went to Wycombe for trials in April. The tryout left the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Cavana with bumps and bruises, along with a healthy respect for a Wycombe roster that includes several former NCAA All-Americans and veteran players in their 30s.
Once an offer was extended, Cavana left for England in June to prepare for preseason workouts. He could not sign a contract until work permits and other details were ironed out.
“Max has quite an opportunity, but he’s going to have to work very hard,” Couhig said. “This level of play here is a serious step up from Louisiana high school soccer. But he did well enough at the trials, and we thought he deserved this chance.
“He is a bit behind the eight-ball when it comes to how developed his game is compared to the other lads in our development squad who came through the Premier League academies since they were 16. But Max has shown he has incredible athleticism, along with the size and strength that is not often found here.”
While many of his former Catholic High teammates are starting college classes, Cavana’s field of study is on the field. He practices daily and lives with a host family.
A different kind of mobility — obtaining a car — is pivotal to the next step in his professional quest. He will continue to practice with the Wanderers and then can travel to play for lower-level teams on weekends to gain experience.
“I feel that I have improved over these past couple months, and I’ve really enjoyed playing with this group of guys,” Cavana said. “I’d say one of the most important things I have learned is to take advantage of all of the resources and coaching staff here that are provided for me because that is how I will be most successful.
“Once I can get a car, I’ll be able to travel. I need that (game) experience now.”