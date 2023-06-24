Chalk one up for the local guy who "finished" one of the biggest plays for the LSU baseball team this season.
Jesse Cassard knew what catcher Alex Milazzo would do after first baseman Tre’ Morgan made that incredible flip throw to the plate in the eighth inning Thursday night. And so did Jacob Fisher.
“He was not going to let that baserunner get behind him. I knew the moment was not too big for him,” said Cassard, the former Zachary High baseball coach who is now head coach at Live Oak. “He was ready.”
Milazzo, a former Zachary High star, applied the tag on Wake Forest’s Justin Johnson to keep the game scoreless. The game-winning two-run homer by Tommy White and that play at the plate now are etched in LSU baseball lore ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 of the College World Series vs. Southeastern Conference rival Florida.
Just as Brother Martin fans lauded Morgan’s heroics, those who coached and watched Milazzo play for Zachary beamed with pride and proudly posted on social media.
Cassard coached Milazzo his first two years at Zachary and has known his family for years. Fisher, the current Zachary coach, coached him the final two seasons.
“Alex is the ultimate competitor,” Fisher said. “He was ready for that moment. Especially after that pitch got by him before that to put runners on first and third.
“Now I will tell you this, blocking an 89 mph slider is not easy. Neither is catching a throw and making a tag on a guy coming full speed behind you. Alex makes a lot of things look easy.”
Milazzo was inserted into the LSU lineup when an injury sidelined Hayden Travinski and he did exactly what his coaches and former rivals expected.
Don’t write Milazzo off as some overnight success story with a Cinderella moment in the CWS. Or question his toughness.
Milazzo battled Zachary star Keilon Brown for the Broncos quarterback job and also played defensive back. He became a catcher as a middle schooler at the behest of Cassard.
As a freshman, a collision at home plate sent Milazzo to the hospital. He had a broken jaw and lost two teeth. But he was back in the lineup as soon he got medically cleared.
Thursday’s big play gave local coaches and fans a chance to express opinions.
Milazzo offered a simple post-game tweet which said, “Love This Team and this University.” The viral photo of Milazzo tagging Johnson was attached.
Some called Milazzo’s presence behind the plate a difference-maker for more than just one play.
Garin Cecchini, the former Barbe star who played for two Major League Baseball teams said on Twitter, “It’s difficult to face (Paul) Skenes already … but you put a great catcher like Milazzo back there. It’s almost impossible. He always makes a strike a strike and will get some borderline balls called strikes.”
The fact that Milazzo contributed two hits in one of his starts and a perfect bunt in another was noted. “People were texting me, thanking me for teaching him how to bunt,” Fisher said.
Regardless of what happens next for LSU, Alex Milazzo provides an example coaches can point to for years to come.
“We tell our guys all the time … you’ve always got to be ready,” Cassard said. “This is a great example.
"Alex got called on in the MCWS. He was prepared and did what he needed to do.”