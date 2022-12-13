Senior Brandon Hardy is the one remaining member from Zachary’s two-time reigning Class 5A state championship teams who understands pressure-packed situations.
With University High making a late charge — erasing an 11-point deficit to pull even with 25 seconds left — the Broncos made certain to get the ball into Hardy’s capable hands when it mattered most.
Hardy scored 21 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, including his team’s final three points — all on free throws — to lift Zachary to a 59-56 victory Tuesday over University at Pennington/McKernan Gymnasium.
“He’s our leader,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said of Hardy. “That’s the guy you want in that situation. He’s going to make something happen.”
University (7-2) turned the ball over with 13.7 seconds left, and after Hardy’s two free throws with 9.7 seconds left, guard Trushaad Bush left a 3-point attempt short at the buzzer.
“I was pleased with the guys for coming back,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “We turned the ball over too many times in the third quarter, but we needed to see this against a good team.”
Zachary (6-2) built a 53-43 lead with 3:28 remaining on DeSean Conley’s layup when U-High, which made 8 of 10 shots in the final quarter, rallied behind a 3-pointer from Bush. The Cubs got to within a point (54-53) with 48.6 seconds on three free throws from Seth Mays. After two free throws from Hardy, a 3-pointer from Cooper Coates tied the game at 56-56 with 25 seconds left.
Mays led U-High with 18 and Coates added 14. The Cubs outscored the Broncos 25-18 in the final quarter.
Zachary’s continual pressure, which forced 19 turnovers, paid dividends midway through the third quarter when the Broncos took the lead (31-30) on a 3-pointer from Hardy at the 3:49 mark. That triggered an 11-0 run, part of a 20-7 spurt in the quarter, with Hardy contributing six points that opened a 41-30 advantage with nine seconds remaining.
U-High, which missed its last five shots and turned the ball over seven times, stopped a near four-minute scoring drought on a technical free throw from Mays.
There were four successive lead changes midway through the second quarter before a 3-pointer from Bush provided U-High a 22-18 lead with less than two minutes to go before halftime. The Cubs took a 24-21 lead into halftime when Mays fed Carter Lefeburne for a layup with 38 seconds showing.
Coates scored all nine of his first-half points in the last 3½ minutes, helping rally U-High from an early eight-point deficit to lead 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Zachary’s full-court pressure forced five turnovers in the first three minutes of play, including back-to-back steals and breakaway slam dunks from Xavier Ferguson for an 8-0 lead.
Coates scored nine of his team’s next 11 points, including a 3-pointer at the 1:50 mark, and Mays tied the game with a baseline drive. Coates concluded the quarter with a basket.