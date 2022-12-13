BR.zacharyuhighboys.121422 HS 743 copy.jpg

Zachary’s Xavier Ferguson (10) dunks the ball against University, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at University High in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Senior Brandon Hardy is the one remaining member from Zachary’s two-time reigning Class 5A state championship teams who understands pressure-packed situations.

With University High making a late charge — erasing an 11-point deficit to pull even with 25 seconds left — the Broncos made certain to get the ball into Hardy’s capable hands when it mattered most.

Hardy scored 21 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, including his team’s final three points — all on free throws — to lift Zachary to a 59-56 victory Tuesday over University at Pennington/McKernan Gymnasium.

“He’s our leader,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said of Hardy. “That’s the guy you want in that situation. He’s going to make something happen.”

University (7-2) turned the ball over with 13.7 seconds left, and after Hardy’s two free throws with 9.7 seconds left, guard Trushaad Bush left a 3-point attempt short at the buzzer.

“I was pleased with the guys for coming back,” U-High coach Joe Spencer said. “We turned the ball over too many times in the third quarter, but we needed to see this against a good team.”

Zachary (6-2) built a 53-43 lead with 3:28 remaining on DeSean Conley’s layup when U-High, which made 8 of 10 shots in the final quarter, rallied behind a 3-pointer from Bush. The Cubs got to within a point (54-53) with 48.6 seconds on three free throws from Seth Mays. After two free throws from Hardy, a 3-pointer from Cooper Coates tied the game at 56-56 with 25 seconds left.

Mays led U-High with 18 and Coates added 14. The Cubs outscored the Broncos 25-18 in the final quarter.

Zachary’s continual pressure, which forced 19 turnovers, paid dividends midway through the third quarter when the Broncos took the lead (31-30) on a 3-pointer from Hardy at the 3:49 mark. That triggered an 11-0 run, part of a 20-7 spurt in the quarter, with Hardy contributing six points that opened a 41-30 advantage with nine seconds remaining.

U-High, which missed its last five shots and turned the ball over seven times, stopped a near four-minute scoring drought on a technical free throw from Mays.

There were four successive lead changes midway through the second quarter before a 3-pointer from Bush provided U-High a 22-18 lead with less than two minutes to go before halftime. The Cubs took a 24-21 lead into halftime when Mays fed Carter Lefeburne for a layup with 38 seconds showing.

Coates scored all nine of his first-half points in the last 3½ minutes, helping rally U-High from an early eight-point deficit to lead 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Zachary’s full-court pressure forced five turnovers in the first three minutes of play, including back-to-back steals and breakaway slam dunks from Xavier Ferguson for an 8-0 lead.

Coates scored nine of his team’s next 11 points, including a 3-pointer at the 1:50 mark, and Mays tied the game with a baseline drive. Coates concluded the quarter with a basket.

View comments