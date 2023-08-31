And so it begins — another season of high school football.
This is my 38th season covering high school football in Louisiana. A lot has changed since 1981, my first year covering games for the Daily Comet in Thibodaux.
No high schools played on artificial turf back then. And if I happened to pass a stadium the night before a game, the lights were usually on for the person painting the lines on the field. Video scoreboards were a pipe dream.
Up-tempo offenses and robust passing games were still way off in the future, too. The old student-body left or the student-body right sweep was usually the best way to pile up yards and score touchdowns.
It was certainly a different place in time. Don’t get me wrong, I love all the modern things from offenses, the turf fields that allow for sure footing most of the time and the array of uniforms and gear today’s players are blessed with.
But as nice as these amenities are, they are not what makes high school football everything it is today. It still comes down to two teams, their coaches and 100 yards of grass or turf.
What I see each week is more than just a big play or costly turnover. It’s more than numbers on a statistics sheet or scoring summary.
High school football is about passion and pride. In Louisiana, it does mean more, and it should since 75% of the schools play football, and you have a robust group of college teams led by LSU.
Typically, the biggest and fastest players succeed, but not always. There are a few basics about high school football most people overlook.
High school football is color blind.
The color of a player’s skin or their jersey color offer no guarantee of success. Wins and other successes must be earned.
High school football does not keep a ledger, like schools do, to keep track of money made.
All those nice things, new uniforms and video scoreboards are window dressing. What happens between the lines on each play is what matters.
High school football is about life lessons.
Don’t buy that? I really do in 2023.
A coach told me decades ago that high school football is without a doubt the hardest thing some teens will do in their lives. At the time, I thought the assessment was a bit too dramatic.
Over the years my opinion changed. Football is physically taxing. No one can do the work for you as a player. No coach nor parent. And if you don’t put in the work both as an individual and a team, the chances for success diminish.
On the flip side, there are so many positives. Character and confidence built are byproducts that serve teens well years after they played that final snap.
Don’t believe me? Ask a coach and most will tell you there is nothing like seeing the smile on the face of the kid who scored his first touchdown or the kid who made an open-field tackle for the first time and it just happened to prevent a TD.
There are thousands of stories like that. Hopefully, I’ll get to share more of them this season.
Now, let’s gooo.
Coaches answer
I’ve had people ask what Baton Rouge coaches have to say about the LHSAA’s pending litigation with nine schools that has put the football playoff structure on hold. The simple answer is not much.
Or as Central coach David Simoneaux said, “To be honest, I have not given it a thought. There is nothing we can do as coaches but to wait and see what happens.”
Asked if he had talked to his team about it, Zachary’s David Brewerton said, “I have not mentioned it to our team and I don’t plan to. So much of what we do involves focusing on each week. All we can do is wait and see.”
University High coach Andy Martin added, “No matter what happens, we will play on the select side and we’ll find out where we play. There’s nothing to talk about.”