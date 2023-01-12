Like everything else these days, high school sports move fast. The number of significant games/events this weekend proves that point.
If that makes you wonder where winter sports teams in the Baton Rouge area stand, you are not alone. Here are some observations I have.
STATE OF BASKETBALL IS: Pending.
The LHSAA’s revamped basketball playoff structure has four divisions each for select and nonselect schools. One of the hardest things is tracking where the teams will end up.
Some schools that were previously nonselect are select now and the division of teams into four equal groups on each side cuts against the traditional class-based grain we are used to.
A look at the latest Division I select boys power ratings is an excellent case in point. Liberty is No. 1, followed by Scotlandville and St. Thomas More.
Liberty moved into the 5A/Division I ranks based on enrollment for all sports. But St. Thomas More, a traditional 4A/Division II power, is in Division I despite being Division II in football.
Huh? Remember, the divisions are based on total numbers of teams in that sport. And there are more basketball schools than football.
Madison Prep moved from nonselect to select. The Chargers are No. 1 in Division II select with what is considered a 3A enrollment.
With all this said, there are some things we do know. Top teams from a year ago like Zachary (now Division I nonselect), Scotlandville, Madison Prep, Liberty, Walker, etc., are still who we think they are.
But I am hesitant to list anyone as a lock or favorite to win anything now. Some teams peak too soon. Others may develop later and become power brokers.
The girls basketball picture is complicated. Walker (Division I nonselect) was a 5A semifinalist a year ago and could be considered a top DI team along with 2022 runner-up Parkway. Zachary sits at No. 4 behind Walker and Denham Springs No. 5.
Southern Lab was the Division IV select champion with a young team in 2022 and is solid. Things will be interesting in between.
Albany, the unbeaten team at the top in the Division II nonselect power ratings, handed Walker its only in-state loss. Brusly, which moved up to the Division II nonselect ranks, sits at No. 4.
French Settlement is No. 3 in Division III, while Scotlandville is No. 4 in select Division I, three spots ahead of Liberty. Five local teams are bunched together between No. 5 and No. 9.
Yes, there is much to learn here.
STATE OF WRESTLING IS: Status quo.
Most of the usual suspects are in place with two Division I teams, Catholic High and East Ascension, leading the way. Catholic was third in Division I last year, while EAHS was fifth.
The 50th Louisiana Classic this weekend and the City wrestling tourney should provide some insight on how high the ceiling is for both teams.
Meanwhile, Division III power Brusly has been bogged down to injuries, etc., after a third-place finish last year. The Panthers’ story is developing too.
THE STATE OF SOCCER IS: On the rise again.
Only this time, the moves are slightly different. Previously, the Division III University High boys and girls had the most success on a statewide level in recent years.
The U-High boys are unbeaten in DIII. So is Catholic High in Division I, while St. Joseph’s Academy has one loss and is the girls top team in Division I.
Catholic beat Dutchtown a year ago to win the Division I title. The Griffins, Denham Springs and St. Amant are other boys teams to watch.
U-High, Parkview Baptist and St. Michael are top Division III girls teams. Both Episcopal teams rank in the top seven in Division IV.
THE STATE OF INDOOR TRACK: Just getting started.
Many teams sat out the LSU High School Indoor Classic last week because it was the first week back in school. We will know more after a qualifier meet next weekend.