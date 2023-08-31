BR.mcbrydefeature.092922.001

Denham Springs safety Dashawn McBryde

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY ROBIN FAMBROUGH

Looking for crazy-good athletes? As usual, the Baton Rouge area has plenty of them in 2023. These five players headline another elite group.

DANIEL BEALE

QB | Catholic

UL commitment led Bears to Division I semifinals. Was Class 5A all-state QB after passing for 2,617, 38 touchdowns and averaging 201.3 yards per game.

DASHAWN McBRYDE

DB | Denham Springs

An LSU commitment and the District 5-5A Defensive MVP a year ago, McBryde looks to follow up on a breakout season in which he had nine interceptions.

TREY’DEZ GREEN

WR | Zachary

LSU commitment is LHSAA-eligible after moving to the 5A Broncos. Green had 42 catches for 864 yards and 14 TDs for 2A East Feliciana in 2022.

KEYLAN MOSES

ATH | University

A masterful two-way player. Brother of former U-High star Dylan Moses is a force as a linebacker on defense and also at running back on offense.

JOEL ROGERS

QB/ATH | West Feliciana

Another LSU commitment ... he will again focus on offense before playing DB in college. Led Saints to the Division II nonselect semifinals last year.

