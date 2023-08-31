Looking for crazy-good athletes? As usual, the Baton Rouge area has plenty of them in 2023. These five players headline another elite group.
DANIEL BEALE
QB | Catholic
UL commitment led Bears to Division I semifinals. Was Class 5A all-state QB after passing for 2,617, 38 touchdowns and averaging 201.3 yards per game.
DASHAWN McBRYDE
DB | Denham Springs
An LSU commitment and the District 5-5A Defensive MVP a year ago, McBryde looks to follow up on a breakout season in which he had nine interceptions.
TREY’DEZ GREEN
WR | Zachary
LSU commitment is LHSAA-eligible after moving to the 5A Broncos. Green had 42 catches for 864 yards and 14 TDs for 2A East Feliciana in 2022.
KEYLAN MOSES
ATH | University
A masterful two-way player. Brother of former U-High star Dylan Moses is a force as a linebacker on defense and also at running back on offense.
JOEL ROGERS
QB/ATH | West Feliciana
Another LSU commitment ... he will again focus on offense before playing DB in college. Led Saints to the Division II nonselect semifinals last year.