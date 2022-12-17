McKinley running back Jeremiah Allen skipped into the end zone for the Eagles with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, a final touchdown that allowed his team to defeat the Patriots 34-0 on Saturday in the Red Stick Bowl at Zachary High School.
The All-Star game featuring players from the Baton Rouge area saw four other touchdowns scored. Running back CJ Johnson of Livonia, wide receiver Clayton Adams of Woodlawn, running back Covanta Milligan of Scotlandville and running back Glen Cage of Central also scored in the good-natured exhibition.
After a slow start, things opened up when Eagles quarterback Mills Dawson started finding his receivers to set up Johnson's 5-yard touchdown run. Thanks to a safety, the Eagles went into halftime up 9-0.
The Patriots never threatened as the Eagles dominated on the ground through much of the second half. An early second-half receiving touchdown from Adams, who was named the game MVP, opened the floodgates.
“I was impressed by the amount of offense we were able to install leading up to this game,” Eagles coach Marcus Randall said. “This group was great to work with, and this was a great opportunity for them to play with some guys that they’ve been playing with and against for so many years, and be able to do it one last time on the high school level.”
Patriots coach Peter Villia was thankful for the experience.
“This is my first time having the opportunity to be a head coach in this game, and I’m very thankful for that,” he said. “I’m also thankful that all these players, whether they’re going to play in college or not, got one last opportunity to play high school ball in front of a community that supports them. I’m very happy I got to be involved in that.”