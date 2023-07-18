David Franklin got the heart of the matter quickly during a roundtable discussion at the LHSCA Coaches Clinic. The Haynesville High football coach had a very specific question.
“Here’s one thing I want to know … do you want us to go into HUDL (film program) and mark plays with questions like, ‘Was this a hold?’ Or ‘What did they (officials) see?’ ” Franklin asked. “The job you have is not easy … we know that. As coaches, we might go in and mark a bunch of plays.”
Louis Metevia, the new regional coordinator for the Baton Rouge Area Football Officials Association, answered without hesitation.
“Yes, we want that. Coaches go over film with their players and tell them what they did right or wrong,” Metevia said. “We as officials are the same way. We want to see all that, whether it’s a mistake or a good call. It helps us learn how to do what we do better.”
The Tuesday roundtable featured football coaches and officials from different parts of the state as it helped kick off the two-day LHSCA event at the Crowne Plaza.
“I thought it was really a good deal,” said McDonogh 35 coach Frank Daggs said. “The officials and coaches did a good job. We were able to listen to each other and realize that we’re all human and we’re all in this together.
“The dialogue was good, we kept it on pace and we kept it moving. Hopefully, next year we can bring in officials from more areas around the state to include them.”
Tuesday's agenda included multiple college coaches who served as guest speakers in a wide range of sports. There also were organizational/management for sessions for administrators and a “Head, Heat, Heart” certification course by Ochsner for coaches/administrators.
The clinic concludes Wednesday with more speakers starting at 9 a.m. and the LHSCA general business meeting set for 1:30 p.m. all at the Crowne Plaza.
LHSCA Lagniappe
It was both sides now for girls basketball coach Errol Rogers of Lafayette Christian. Rogers, who works as a high school football referee, was part of the morning roundtable and later shifted gears to make a presentation for basketball coaches at 3:30 p.m.
• Just under 1,100 coaches/administrators from across the state registered on the first day, already giving the clinic its best attendance since the pandemic.
The clinic attracted 900 coaches over two days in 2022 and 800 for two days in 2021. More coaches are expected to register Wednesday.
• Joey Thibodeaux, a former head football/baseball coach at The Dunham School, made an eagle on the final hole to help his team win the LHSCA Golf Scramble held Monday Greystone Country Club.
Former University High baseball coach Burke Broussard, Thibodeaux, and the duo of Jeff and Clay Teageant finished with a score 57. Jimbo Walker of Zachary had the longest drive and Ponchatoula’s Brett Vampran won the closest to the hole competition.