John Gordon McKernan knew years ago that Mike Hollins was the toughest person he'd ever met.
McKernan’s admiration for his former University High teammate has grown exponentially over the past nine months.
“It goes back to AAU basketball in middle school and one of the first memories I have of Mike,” McKernan recalls. “He tears his meniscus and finishes out playing the game.
“Then, two or three weeks later, he plays in the spring football game and is all over the place scoring touchdowns. That’s toughness. Now this is a kind of different pain … but Mike has always been tough in all facets of life. He handles it.”
Sports get cited as a life metaphor so often that it becomes cliché. Hollins’ story, however, is no cliché. It is an unimaginable tragedy the former star running back at U-High survived.
On Nov. 13, three of Hollins’ University of Virginia teammates were shot and killed as they returned to campus on a bus from an academic-related school trip to Washington. Hollins was shot in the back and is one of two survivors. He learned how to walk again after two surgeries.
Now his story comes back to football.
Asked why he returned to Virginia and football during a summer news conference, Hollins offered a stark assessment.
“I don’t know … I just feel like enough was already taken from me,” Hollins said. “I just wasn’t going to let football be taken from me as well.”
As he prepares for the Cavaliers’ Sept. 2 season opener against Tennessee in Nashville, Hollins is lauded as an inspiration and a hero as he navigates both a nightmare and a comeback. Yes, he scored an emotions-laden touchdown in Virginia’s spring game.
More importantly, as he evolves into the 22-year-old man he now needs to be, Hollins remains the guy Baton Rouge friends and family always knew.
A bad feeling
Brenda Hollins followed her normal game-week routine. She was in Charlottesville to watch her son and the Cavaliers play Pitt on Nov. 12 but confided to a few people, including the wife of a UVA coach, that she felt sick.
“I’m a thyroid cancer survivor, and (the coach’s wife) told me I needed to get it checked out when I got home (to Baton Rouge),” Brenda Hollins said. “That was the plan. After every game we have dinner together. We did that and then I flew home Sunday like I always have.”
The sick feeling did not subside. Brenda thought about calling her son Sunday night, but remembered he was in D.C. at the behest of teammate and friend D’Sean Perry and a professor. At 10:43 p.m., her phone rang. She did not recognize the Charlottesville number.
“It was my worst nightmare,” she recalled. “The nurse told me they were calling from the hospital. I did not know what had happened or how it happened. I thought maybe they got mugged in D.C. or something.
“So I asked how Mike was doing and she said, ‘Oh my God, he is so polite. He was telling us exactly what happened and where he is hurting.’ She said they had taken him in for emergency surgery … that’s how I found out he got shot.”
Another surgery and physical therapy followed. As Mike Hollins took those first steps, his mother said it reminded her of watching him learn to walk as a baby. Each one was significant.
Recovering and rebuilding
Like his family and friends, the University of Virginia athletic department remains justifiably protective of Hollins. He spoke at one news conference in late July. Reporters were told not to ask about the specifics of the shooting, noting that prosecution is pending for Christopher Jones, a former walk-on player and teammate.
Hollins spoke eloquently and honestly.
“I feel like we have all been through something very traumatic, but I made it out the other end,” Hollins said. “People are looking at me to see how I turn out.
“They ask how I am doing. I say I am doing better … not great yet. And I’ll keep getting better with the help of the Lord. I am playing for pride, my family and the city of Charlottesville.”
Memorial tributes continue for Hollins’ fallen teammates, Devin Chandler, Lavel “Tyler” Davis and Perry. All three were honorary NFL draft picks in April.
Hollins returned home during his recovery. At first, he stayed close to home. As McKernan and other friends visited, Brenda Hollins watched her son become more confident. Still, she was surprised by his return to classes at UVA.
“I was very nervous. When Mike told me he was going back, I was thinking you’re going back to get your things to come home,” she said. “And he said, ‘No Mom, I’m going back … I’m going back to school.’ I took time off work and went back with him that first week to make sure he was OK.”
Hollins has a support system that reaches from Charlottesville to Baton Rouge and back again. He has a service dog named Emi and continues to lead Bible studies for teammates.
McKernan is among Hollins’ local friends who call and text to check in. Though they do text, Brenda Hollins prefers FaceTiming her son to see his face, gauge his mood.
There are physical obstacles. Last fall the 5-foot-9 Hollins weighed 207 pounds. His weight dropped to 180, and he was not fully cleared to practice until about midway through the spring. He is back to 204 pounds now.
As he worked through classes and spring practice, Hollins sought advice from counselors and advisors to handle prying questions from those curious about the shooting. Why? Because he did not want to be disrespectful.
“I have a lot to prove to anyone … but more to myself,” Hollins said. “Just knowing that I was able to move forward and live out my dreams in spite of everything. I am looking forward to being more confident in my ability and to push ever further.
“Football has shrunk … It is a vehicle, an avenue in my eyes now. So now, football is still my dream … but how many other ways can I use it?”
Hollins already has a degree in African and African-American studies. He will complete a master’s degree in higher education in December.
A season to cherish
Brenda Hollins tells her son to run by faith. She says she saw the embodiment of that ideal when Hollins was mobbed by teammates after scoring a touchdown on a 1-yard run in UVA’s spring game. Hollins offered a tribute by placing the ball on Perry’s name marker in the end zone, an ode to a fallen best friend.
“When he scored that touchdown and then went over to D’Sean’s name, that was everything,” Brenda Hollins said. “I know he feels like he is playing for his brothers. And D’Sean was like a brother to him. They were together every day. It’s tough, but now I also see the glory in it all.”
Like Hollins, the Virginia football program is out to make its own comeback. The Cavaliers (3-7) canceled their final two games after the shooting. A fairytale championship season would be legendary. And icing on the cake for a running back who led U-High to Division II select titles in 2017 and 2018.
Hollins started twice a year ago and was third on the team with 222 yards rushing. He likes being part of a talented running back group that added a few talented transfers, including former Clemson player Kobe Pace.
Asked about the season, Hollins offered a direct and realistic response.
“My answer to that is to trust in us being here and being able to play again and touch the field,” Hollins said. “We don’t have to go out and overdo ourselves, go undefeated or win a championship to justify (the fallen players’) legacy. I think us showing up … waking up every day, returning to the field and the locker rooms and continuing to be a team in their honor represents a legacy well.”