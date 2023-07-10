Tanner Hall, a former Zachary High pitcher who played collegiately at Southern Mississippi, was selected in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft Monday by the Minnesota Twins with the No. 114 overall pick.
The 6-foot-1 right-hander pitched for three seasons at Southern Mississippi, where he earned spots on D1Baseball’s All-America first team in the previous two seasons. He was the No. 92 overall prospect and the 23rd-ranked right-handed pitcher in MLB.com’s rankings for the draft.
As the Golden Eagles' ace, Hall led them to consecutive super-regional appearances. He finished his 2023 campaign 12-4 with a 2.48 ERA, 3.75 strikeout-to-walk ratio and an average of 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
At the end of his junior year, he became one of five players across the country to make back-to-back All-American teams, joining Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes of LSU with that distinction.