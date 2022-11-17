COACHES BY NUMBERS
Episcopal’s Travis Bourgeois (165-86, all wins at EHS) has the most career wins among local coaches whose teams remain in the playoffs. Zachary’s David Brewerton (157-45, 101-17 at ZHS) is second on the BR area list followed by The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner (132-66, 72-27 at Dunham).
POWER OF FOURS
There are four area schools set to play in two different divisions Friday night — Division I nonselect (No. 5 Zachary, No. 9 Denham Springs, No. 14 Dutchtown and No. 15 East Ascension) and Division III select (No. 4 Dunham, No. 6 Episcopal, No. 8 University and No. 10 Parkview Baptist).
GOING FOR 3,000
Mills Dawson of East Feliciana is looking to become the first Baton Rouge area quarterback to eclipse the 3,000 passing yards barrier for the 2022 season Friday night. Dawson, a senior, enters the 10th-seeded Tigers’ Division IV nonselect regional playoff game at No. 7 Logansport with 2,905 passing yards.
AND OVER 3,000
Lutcher quarterback Dwanye Winfield continues his pursuit of 4,000 offensive yards when the sixth-seeded Bulldogs host No. 11 St. Martinville in Division II nonselect action. The senior has 3,428 offensive yards in 11 games — 1,750 rushing and 1,678 passing. Winfield has factored into 53 TDs — 27 rushing and 26 passing.