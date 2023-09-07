District time, already?
Most teams don’t begin district play until Week 4 or Week 5. That is not the case for BR’s nine-team District 6-4A, which starts league play this week with four games. Defending champion West Feliciana is the lone team with an 6-4A bye. Plaquemine at McKinley is a key matchup.
Another two-sport transfer
LSU football commitment Trey’Dez Green of Zachary was not the only two-sport senior star to transfer over the summer. Kohen Rowbatham, who holds football and basketball scholarship offers after three seasons at Northshore, is now at Hammond’s St. Thomas Aquinas. Episcopal hosts the Falcons Friday night.
A Guillot tribute
Central will display a double slot offense and West Feliciana a 3-3 stack defense for one play to honor the late Kenny Guillot, Parkview Baptist’s legendary coach, Friday. It is the first head coaching matchup for two ex-Guillot players, Central’s David Simoneaux Jr. and Devin Ducote of West Feliciana.
The other Madison
Thanks to the school’s stature in both football and basketball, if you say “Madison” around Baton Rouge, people assume you are talking about Madison Prep. However, Louisiana’s other Madison … as in Tallulah’s Madison Parish High, plays at Northeast. The round trip is approximately 315 miles.