QUARTERFINALS MASTERS
Zachary and Catholic High are without a doubt two of the LHSAA’s most successful programs in recent years – a point their quarterfinals success validates. The two teams have a 9-1 quarterfinal record over the past five years. The lone loss? Zachary lost to eventual 5A runner-up Alexandria in 2020.
MANNINGS, BR PLAYOFFS
Eighth-seeded University takes on Newman and QB Arch Manning. BR teams playing a Manning in the postseason is not new. Dunham defeated Arch and the Greenies in the 2019 Division III quarterfinals. In 1993, Peyton Manning and Newman lost 39-28 to Doug Williams’ Northeast squad in a 2A regional playoff.
ALL BUT ONE STILL IN
Of the nine teams that won LHSAA titles a year ago, Sterlington is the only one not in the quarterfinals this week. Sterlington lost 34-14 to Union Parish in the Division III nonselect regional round last week. It was a case of role reversal -- the Farmers lost to Sterlington in the 2021 finale.
AND THEY'RE BACK
Remember 1985? That year marked the last time Denham Springs played in the football quarterfinals prior to Friday’s game with top-seeded Ruston. Other notable news in 1985 included: the first .com was registered, Coca-Cola introduced a “New Coke” and Michael Jordan was voted the NBA Rookie of the Year.