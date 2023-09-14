Metairie matinee
Few Louisiana high school teams play games on a Friday afternoon, but eighth-ranked Episcopal (1-1) of Class 2A will this week. The Knights travel to face 2A Metairie Park Country Day (1-1) at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The Jewish holiday Rosh Hashanah, which begins at sundown, dictated the change.
Livingston rivals
Ask about a Livingston Parish rivalry and some people will likely mention Denham Springs vs. Walker. However, one of the area's most intense rivalries happens on the east side of the parish as Class 3A Albany (1-1) travels to 2A Springfield (1-1). A year ago, Springfield won a 52-49 shootout.
Back to Baker
White Castle (2-0) is among the Class 1A teams off to a fast start. This week, WCHS coach Marc Brown can be a bit nostalgic. The Bulldogs travel to play Class 2A Baker (1-1) in what is homecoming for Brown, who is a former Baker quarterback.
Around Louisiana
Ex-West Monroe head coach Todd Garvin officially rejoined the Ruston coaching staff Thursday as tight ends coach. Garvin was fired by WMHS this week. In Shreveport, heralded freshman QB Peyton “Pop” Houston transferred from Calvary Baptist to Evangel Evangel Christian this week.