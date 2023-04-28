SULPHUR — Third-seeded Sam Houston had four more hits than No. 2 Live Oak. When four of those hits are home runs, it’s a game changer — and enough to power the Broncos to a 6-3 victory in a Division I nonselect semifinal game played Friday at Frasch Park.
Loading the bases twice, including in the bottom of the seventh, Live Oak saw the possibilities in its first trip to the LHSAA state softball tournament in six years.
“I think both teams have really good offenses,” LOHS coach Katie Roux Prescott said. “They square up a few more balls than we do and that’s the ballgame. This game was a lot like the last few we’ve played. We got hits and scored runs … the only missing was a big inning.
I’m so proud of our team they stayed in the fight and that is all you can ask. Being able to get back here was a step but it’s not the goal.”
Ava Kate Phillips finished 3 for 4 at the plate to lead Live Oak (31-5). Kameron Kent also had two hits for the Eagles. Jolie Dore, who finished 2 for 3 for Sam Houston (31-2).
Sam Houston took a 1-0 lead on home run by Dore. The Eagles tied it in the fourth when they loaded the bases and Jeanne Janise scored on a passed ball.
But the Broncos powered their way back into the lead with a solo homer by Brylie Fontenot and a three-run shot by Aubrey Hobbs.
SHHS got a solo HR from Alexis Dibbley in the top of the seventh. Dibbley also got the win in the circle.