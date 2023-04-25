For centuries, seven was considered the most powerful and mystical number based on mythology, science and mathematics.
Power certainly comes to mind when you look at the seven-team Baton Rouge area contingent headed to the LHSAA state softball tournament that begins Friday at Sulphur’s Frasch Park.
But the number four, as in four Livingston Parish teams, is also a part of the 2023 tourney picture.
Second-seeded Live Oak also of Division I nonselect helps lead the Livingston Parish pack. This is the first go-round for softball schools in the new divisional format adopted by the LHSAA executive committee last fall.
Second-seeded Albany in Division II nonselect, third-seeded Doyle in Division III nonselect and fourth-seeded French Settlement of Division IV join Live Oak to form the largest group of teams from one parish to advance to the tourney since the LHSAA revamped the format to include just semifinals and finals.
“This says a lot for our schools and also for the teams these girls play on every summer,” French Settlement coach Blake West said. “Our teams and the girls who play on them take a lot of pride in the accomplishments we achieve in softball. We want to build on that.
“Our team is a good mix of experience and young players who work together. We have 22 wins and 10 losses. Even when we’re behind, they never give up and believe they can win.”
Top-seeded St. Amant (30-2) of Division I nonselect, No. 5 Brusly (29-6) of Division II nonselect and the area's other top seed, No. 1 Catholic High of Pointe Coupee (23-10) in Division IV select, complete the group of local tourney teams.
One traditional power is missing from the Livingston mix this season. Holden, winner of five straight Class B titles, lost to Choudrant in the quarterfinals last weekend.
The storylines for West’s Lions and other Livingston teams are compelling enough to fill any void. Live Oak (31-4) makes its first tourney appearance since 2016, before the change to the semifinals/finals format. Albany (25-3) had a long tourney drought — 17 years, according to coach Brian Ford.
Of the Livingston group, Division III Doyle has had the most recent success. The Tigers won the Class 2A title in 2018 and were the 2A runner-up the past two years.
Live Oak, which meets No. 3 Sam Houston (30-2) at 2:30 p.m. Friday won a Class 3A title in 1995. French Settlement’s last title came in Class B in 1999. Albany seeks its first title.
“It’s been a long time since Albany has been in the tournament,” Ford said. “It's something we have really worked for.”