French Settlement scored early and held on late as the Lions took a 3-2 softball win over Doyle at Johnny Sartwell Memorial Park on Tuesday evening.
Ava Acosta and Stella Allison each drove in runs to lead the Lions offense. In the circle, Malloy Miles went the distance allowing only three hits while striking out six and issuing one walk. Both Doyle runs were unearned.
“This game was about persevering and staying grounded as a team,” French Settlement coach Blake West said. “We wanted to put a complete game together and come out on the right side of it.”
French Settlement (14-7) got a complete game from Miles and collected eight hits, including three doubles.
Doyle (14-11) didn’t get a runner in scoring position until the fifth inning, but the Tigers made the most of their chance, scoring two runs on a hit and two errors. Bella Collins scored from third on Bailey McLin’s grounder to second. Addison Contorno followed with a sacrifice fly to center field as Doyle trailed 3-2.
It proved to be all the runs that Miles, an eighth grader, would allow. She retired Doyle in order in the sixth and seventh innings and never let the Tigers offense get cranked up again.
“The takeaway from this is that we need to find some energy and some momentum early in the game,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said. “We need to do a better job so we’re playing from ahead instead of behind.”
The teams, who were district rivals before Doyle moved up to Class 3A this season, were both rated among the top six of their respective power ratings. Doyle is No. 4 in nonselect Division III while French Settlement, No. 6 in nonselect Division IV, is already looking toward the playoffs.
“Doyle is solid year in and year out. This is a good win, especially since it's late in the season heading into the playoffs,” West said. “It's great to play a road game that’s going to have a playoff atmosphere and then to come out on top. That’s a big win tonight."
French Settlement scored in the top of the first inning after Acosta, another eight grader, led off with a double. Acosta took third on a wild pitch and scored on Allison’s grounder to second base.
The score remained 1-0 until the fourth inning, when the Lions added two runs. Addison McMorris drew a walk and eventually came around to score on an infield error. Laney Wilson, yet another eighth grader, reached base on a fielder’s choice before scoring on Acosta’s single to right.
French Settlement 3, Doyle 2
FSHS 100 200 0 – 3 8 3
DHS 000 020 0 – 2 3 2
WP - Malloy Miles. LP - Bella Collins.
Leaders – FSHS: Ava Acosta 2-4, RBI; Malloy Miles 2-4; Stella Allison 1-3, RBI. DHS: Bailey McLin 1-3; Bella Collins 1-3.
Team Records – French Settlement 14-7. Doyle 14-11.