SULPHUR — Party like it’s 1999? That’s the story for fourth-seeded French Settlement.
An eight-run second inning was the catalyst for a 15-0 victory over No. 8 Vinton in a three-inning Division IV nonselect semifinal game at the LHSAA state softball tournament.
Mallory Miles threw just 37 pitches and struck out three while tossing a non-hitter at Frasch Park on Friday. With the win, FSHS advances to an LHSAA softball final for the first time since winning a Class B title in 1999.
The Lions play second-seeded Montgomery in the final set for noon Saturday.
“The bats came out strong and we put some pressure on them,” FSHS coach Blake West said. “We racked up some runs early. We wanted to stay on them and not let up.”
Miles faced a total of 10 batters. Her teammates had six hits and took advantage of four Vinton errors. Brooke Karpinski was 2 for 2 with two RBI and two runs scored for the winners.
Brooke Dupuy, who finished 1 for 3 with a three-RBI double in the decisive second inning in which French Settlement sent 13 batters to the plate.