FOUR DOWNS
Off to Mississippi
While most local teams will settle into a Week 1 game at home or somewhere close to it, Catholic High and Scotlandville have out-of-state plans. The two District 4-5A rivals will travel to Mississippi. Catholic takes on Picayune, while Scotlandville plays at Ocean Springs.
Scoreboard dedication
Parkview Baptist unveiled a new video scoreboard at last week’s Red Stick Rumble jamboree. This week, the scoreboard will be dedicated in honor of the late Kyle Ripple, a two-sport PBS athlete, who died in 2021 during a pre-game ceremony. The new scoreboard was donated by the Ripple family.
All about football
Everyone knows Louisiana is a high school football state and the LHSAA has the latest numbers to back it up. The LHSAA has 405 member schools going into 2023-24 and out of that number 304 are set to play varsity football. That’s 75 percent of member schools with varsity teams.
88 and out the gate
A total of 88 Louisiana high schools will kick off the 2023 season with a new head football coach, according to LHSCA director Eric Held. Included in that number are 14 first-year Baton Rouge area coaches. One school, southwest Louisiana-based Rosepine has had two coaching changes since 2022.
THREE GAMES
BRUSLY AT PORT ALLEN
7 p.m.
The 52nd Sugar Cane Classic is a big deal as the West Baton Rouge rivals prep to meet once again. Class 4A Brusly holds a 27-24 edge in the series. The Panthers won 23-20 win over 3A PAHS last fall.
DUNHAM AT PARKVIEW BAPTIST
7 p.m.
Host PBS enters the 2023 season with a lot of returning starters and a No. 9 ranking in Class 3A. Dunham, the Division III select runner-up last fall, is No. 6 in 2A but has the younger squad.
ZACHARY AT EAST ASCENSION
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium
There is plenty of history to see here. Zachary beat the Spartans 35-13 a year ago at home. Months earlier, the Broncos edged EAHS 24-21 in a second-round playoff game. From there, ZHS won the 5A title.
THREE PLAYERS TO WATCH
LEMOINE BRADY
QB, Istrouma, Sr.
The Class 4A Indians are a bit of an unknown with a new head coach in Sid Edwards. But Brady has been the team’s steady leader through the offseason and scored the winning TD in last week’s jamboree.
BRENNAN GIBSON
ATH, Port Allen, Jr.
The son of Port Allen head coach Don Gibson might just show up anywhere on the field. He can catch passes, make plays in the open field and is an established lockdown defender for the Pelicans’ on defense.
CHAD ELZY JR.
RB/DB Ascension Catholic, Jr.
With more emphasis expected on the running game for Class 1A ACHS, Elzy is the player to watch. He rambled for 141 yards on the ground on just nine carries and scored two touchdowns in last week’s jamboree win.