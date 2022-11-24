BR.episcopaldunham.101422_007 MJ.JPG
CALVARY AT DUNHAM

Division III select

7 p.m. Dunham Stadium/Chapel in the Oaks

Two accomplished teams from different parts of the state that have been in different select divisions until now. Quarterback Jackson House has been a difference maker for No. 4 Dunham, while Abram Wardell has 2,181 yards passing for No. 5 Calvary. The Dunham defense could be the decisive factor.

KARR VS. CATHOLIC

Division I select

7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

Had Karr not forfeited its first three wins the Cougars would be the top seed, not No. 7. The notion that the second-seeded Bears will be overmatched physically is highly debatable. Karr QB A.J. Samuel (shoulder) is supposed to start in what some are calling the de facto title game.

RUSTON AT DENHAM SPRINGS

Division I nonselect

7 p.m. at DSHS

Ninth-seeded Denham Springs is playing with house money. It is the Yellow Jackets’ first quarterfinal berth in 37 years and it’s a home game. Denham Springs cannot let top-seeded Ruston build a big lead. The Yellow Jackets erased a 14-point deficit last week. The margin for error gets smaller each week.

