RUMMEL
VS. CATHOLIC
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
These Division I select teams have played many times. Most notable is the 2019 title game which Rummel won 14-10 with two fourth-quarter touchdowns at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium. Of note, No. 15 Rummel won last week. Catholic had a bye. Will the Bears be ready to roll? It is a key question.
WEST MONROE
AT ZACHARY
7 p.m.
Here they go again. A year ago, Zachary fell behind quickly and then came from behind to notch a 37-34 win the Rebels in the quarterfinal round. That 27-24 comeback win in the 2018 5A final also is notable. Can the Broncos avoid late drama with WMHS? The Broncos need a fast start.
LOYOLA
AT EPISCOPAL
7 p.m.
A matchup born out of the LHSAA’s new divisional format which puts together teams from different classes who would normally not play each other. Shreveport-based Loyola (6-4) is traditionally a 3A school and Episcopal is 2A. No real history here. The Knights need to use home field to their advantage.