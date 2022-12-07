THURSDAY
Division IV Nonselect: (2) Homer (8) Oak Grove
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. RECORDS: Homer 10-3; Oak Grove 11-3
HOW THEY GOT HERE: HOMER: Beat No. 18 Delhi 52-6, No. 7 Logansport 47-6, No. 3 Mangham 38-18.
OAK GROVE: Beat No. 25 Centerville 52-8, No. 9 Welsh 35-14, No. 1 Kentwood 20-14, No. 5 Haynesville 48-7.
STATE TITLES: Homer 4 (most recent 2021); Oak Grove 6 (most recent 2020)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: Homer defeated Logansport 41-28 in 2021; Oak Grove beat Grand Lake 33-7 in 2020.
TOP STORYLINE: Homer won its first state title since 1939 a year ago and now takes on Oak Grove, which has advanced has advanced to a title game for the fourth time in five years. OGHS won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020, making this a traditional power vs. an up-and-coming team matchup. OGHS’ Bradley (2,026 passing yards) is the son of former Oak Grove, LSU, Louisiana Tech star TE Josh Bradley.
KEY PLAYERS
HOMER: RB Elyjay Curry, DE Walteze Champ, WR/SS Katreverick Banks, LB Jamarquese Hampton; OAK GROVE: QB Jackson Bradley, RB Corey Jones, LB Kam Franklin, LB James Harris.
Division IV Select: (1) Vermilion Catholic vs. (3) Ouachita Christian
WHEN: 7 p.m. RECORDS: Vermilion Catholic 13-0; Ouachita Christian 12-1.
HOW THEY GOT HERE: VERMILION CATHOLIC: Beat No. 16 Cedar Creek 31-7, No. 9 Southern Lab 17-7, No. 4 St. Martin’s Episcopal 41-7; OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: Beat No. 14 Sacred Heart-VP 49-0, No. 6 Glenbrook 28-27, No. 10 Ascension Catholic 42-14.
STATE TITLES: Vermilion Catholic 2 (most recent 2013); Ouachita Christian 7 (most recent 2019).
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: Vermilion Catholic defeated St. Frederick’s 63-18 in 2013; Ouachita Christian lost to Southern Lab 38-14 in 2021.
TOP STORYLINE: For the fourth consecutive season, Ouachita Christian has reached the state finals. Each of the past two seasons. Ouachita Christian has finished as the state runner-up each of the past 2 seasons. In 2020, Vermilion Catholic was defeated by Ouachita Christian in the state semifinals.
KEY PLAYERS
VERMILION CATHOLIC: QB Jonathan Dartez, RB Tyjh Williams, RB Travin Moore; LB Ashton Belaire; OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: QB Landon Graves, WR/FS Tate Hamby, RB/SS Zach White, LB Noah Lovelady.
Friday
Division II Select: (1) 1 St. Thomas More vs. (6) Lafayette Christian
WHEN: Noon RECORDS: St. Thomas More 12-1; Lafayette Christian 10-3
HOW THEY GOT HERE: ST. THOMAS MORE: Beat No. 16 Helen Cox 55-0, No. 8 Madison Prep 56-34, No. 4 E.D. White 38-7; LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN: Beat No. 11 McDonogh #35 46-8, No. 3 De La Salle 70-49, No. 2 Teurlings Catholic 68-46.
STATE TITLES: St. Thomas More 3 (most recent 2020); Layette Christian 4 (most recent 2020)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: St. Thomas More won 35-28 over De La Salle in 2020; Lafayette Christian lost 32-27 to St. Charles in 2021.
TOP STORYLINE: The stakes are a lot higher this time around. In the regular season finale, St. Thomas More defeated Lafayette Christian 41-34 to win the District 4-4A championship outright. The Cougars displayed a balance offensive attack, enjoying a tremendous amount of success running the football against a stout Knights defensive unit.
KEY PLAYERS
ST. THOMAS MORE: QB Sam Altmann, WR Christian McNees, DB Nicholas Beckwith; LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN: QB JuJuan Johnson, WR Trae Grogan, DL Melvin Hills, DB Ty Lee.
Division III Select: (2) ST. CHARLES vs. (4) DUNHAM
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. RECORDS: St. Charles 10-3; Dunham 12-1
HOW THEY GOT HERE: ST. CHARLES: Beat No. 15 Ascension Episcopal 40-21, beat No. 10 Parkview Baptist 40-21, beat No. 3 Notre Dame 17-10. DUNHAM: Beat No. 13 M.L. King 56-21, beat No. 5 Calvary Baptist 50-35, beat No. 8 University High 35-28.
STATE TITLES: St. Charles 2 (most recent 2021); Dunham 1 (2004)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: St. Charles defeated Lafayette Christian 32-27 in 2021; Dunham defeated Oak Grove 42-20 in 2004
TOP STORYLINE: St. Charles is in the state final for a fourth year in a row in search of a second consecutive championship. The Comets will face Dunham in the postseason for a third year in a row. St. Charles won the other two meetings in the quarterfinal round.
KEY PLAYERS
ST. CHARLES: QB Ayden Authement, DL Britten Dean, S Michael Hotard, RB Devin Sturgis; DUNHAM: QB Jackson House, TE/DE Jake Rizzo, LB Cole LeBlanc, ATH Colin Boldt
Division I Nonselect: (1) RUSTON vs. (3) DESTREHAN
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday. RECORDS: Ruston 12-1; Destrehan 13-0
HOW THEY GOT HERE: RUSTON: Beat No. 17 Ouachita Parish 37-16, No. 9 Denham Springs 49-31, No. 5 Zachary 37-22. DESTREHAN: Beat No. 14 Dutchtown 35-14, No. 11 East St. John 21-20, No. 10 Westgate 21-6.
STATE TITLES: Ruston 8 (most recent 1990); Destrehan 4 (most recent 2008)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: Ruston lost to West Monroe 32-14 in 1998; Destrehan lost to Acadiana 8-3 in 2019
TOP STORYLINE: Destrehan returns to the Dome for a third time since it last won a state title and will face Ruston in the postseason for a third year in a row. Destrehan won the other two meetings in the state quarterfinal round.
KEY PLAYERS
RUSTON: RB Dyson Fields, QB Jaden Osborne, DL Christian Davis, LB Jadon Mayfield; DESTREHAN: QB Jai Eugene Jr., RB Shane Lee, S Kevin Adams, LB Kolaj Cobbins.
Saturday
Division II Nonselect: (6) Lutcher vs. (4) North DeSoto
WHEN: Noon RECORDS: North DeSoto (12-1); Lutcher (13-1)
HOW THEY GOT HERE: NORTH DESOTO: Beat No. 13 Cecilia 33-14, No. 28 Breaux Bridge 42-13, No. 1 Iowa 38-9; LUTCHER: Beat No. 27 Wossman 42-12, No. 11 St. Martinville 49-33, No. 14 Lakeshore 45-8, No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21.
STATE TITLES: North DeSoto: None; Lutcher 8 (Most recent 2016)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: North DeSoto: None; Lutcher beat Amite 40-36 in 2016
TOP STORYLINE: NDHS makes its Prep Classic debut, while tradition-rich Lutcher looks to add to rich tradition. And yes, there are numbers. QB D’Wanye Winfield has 4,228 yards of total offense (2,347 rushing, 1,881 passing) and 66 touchdowns … NDHS coach Dennis Dunn returns to a title game for the first time since 2005. Dunn led Shreveport’s Evangel Christian to 9 titles in 13 seasons.
KEY PLAYERS
NORTH DESOTO: RB Brian Banks, QB Luke Delafield, DL Marquis Hampton, S Hunter Addison; LUTCHER: QB D’wanye Winfield, LB/OL Colin Roques, WR Tylin Johnson, OL/DL Reshad Sterling.
Division III Nonselect: (3) Union Parish vs. (1) Many
WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Saturday RECORDS: Many 12-0; Union Parish 12-1
HOW THEY GOT HERE: MANY: Beat No. 17 Richwood 21-0, No. 9 Rosepine 14-7, No. 4 St. James 32-13; UNION PARISH: Beat No. 13 Sterlington 34-14, No. 11 Patterson 38-14, No. 7 Amite 28-8.
STATE TITLES: Many 2 (most recent 2020); Union Parish 1 (most recent 2013)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: Many lost 17-6 to Amite in 2021; Union Parish lost 26-24 to Sterlington in 2021.
TOP STORYLINE: Two of Louisiana’s top seniors square off with Many FS/QB Tackett Curtis, a Southern Cal commitment, and Union RB Trey Holly, an LSU commitment, leading the way. The teams met in the regular season a year ago and Union won 42-32. Holly now has 2,580 rushing yards for the season and a Louisiana record 10,409 rushing for his career.
KEY PLAYERS
MANY: FS/QB Tackett Curtis, WR/DB Tylen Singleon, OL Joseph Cryer, DL Swazy Carheel; UNION PARISH: RB Trey Holly, DB Cam Hill, DE Tyquereis Wilson, DB D’Antwone Hopkins.
Division I Select: (3) JOHN CURTIS vs. (13) BROTHER MARTIN
WHEN: 7 p.m. RECORDS: John Curtis 11-2; Brother Martin 9-5
HOW THEY GOT HERE: JOHN CURTIS: Beat No. 19 Jesuit 35-7, No. 6 C.E. Byrd 35-14, No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge 24-21. BROTHER MARTIN: Beat No. 20 Woodlawn-Baton Rouge 45-20, No. 4 St. Augustine 27-24, No. 5 Northwood-Shreveport 28-14, No. 8 Carencro 55-24.
STATE TITLES: JOHN CURTIS 26 (most recent 2018); BROTHER MARTIN 1 (1971)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL: John Curtis defeated Catholic-Baton Rouge 49-7 in 2018; Brother Martin lost to Ouachita 35-7 in 1989.
TOP STORYLINE: This all-Catholic League state final will come six weeks after John Curtis defeated Brother Martin 23-14 in a District 9-5A game at Yulman Stadium.
KEY PLAYERS
JOHN CURTIS: LB Austin Ackel, QB Dagan Bruno, LB Justin Horne, RB Marlon Prout; BROTHER MARTIN: LB Rylon Johnson, RB Torey Lambert, DL Brenden LeBlanc, QB/WR Clayton Lonardo