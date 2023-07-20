A former Southern University assistant coach is moving down the road just a bit.
Ryan Price, an assistant men’s basketball coach/recruiting coordinator for the Jaguars, was hired as boys basketball coach at Geo Next Generation, a Class 3A charter school located on N. Sherwood Forest.
“I’m coming back to high school,” Price said. “I enjoy the challenge of building things. This gives me a chance to put a stamp on something that is new. This is a young group, but I see a foundation there.
“I have watched film of three or four games from last year and I have ideas about what we need to do next. We won’t be able to play for district honors. But we are going to set goals and work toward them.”
The 38-year-old Price came to Southern initially in 2011 and had three stints with the Jaguars. In between, he did one-year stints at two different high schools and has a career prep record of 36-19.
He coached now-defunct Church Academy in 2017-18, leading the Crusaders (23-13) to the Division III select quarterfinals where they lost to The Dunham School, a district rival. Price also spent one season at Texas-based Fallbrook Christian Academy.
Price played at McNeese and is the son of longtime college coach Tic Price, who was a head coach at UNO, Memphis, McNeese and Lamar.
“I was a basketball official for a while and I got to know him (Price) through that and some other common contacts,” Geo athletic director Michael Ingram said. “For us to hire a coach with the experience he has means a lot to this school.”
Geo Next played its first LHSAA season in 2022-23 and won’t be eligible for district honors until 2024-25. In addition to adding Price, Geo Next hired former White Castle standout Erica Jones as head volleyball/assistant girls basketball coach.
Jones coached middle school and high school teams at WCHS after playing college basketball at Baton Rouge Community College.
Red Stick Bowl set
Istrouma’s Sid Edwards (Patriots) and Dunham’s Calob Leindecker (Eagles) were chosen to be head coaches for CALEF Red Stick Bowl XX, the Baton Rouge area’s high school all-star football game which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16.
Local/area coaches will be asked to nominate their top senior players between weeks 8-10 of the regular season by co-directors Barrett Murphy and Dennis Lorio. The two head coaches will choose their assistant coaches.
Prep notable
Former East Ascension nose tackle Ashton Milton signed with Navarro College this week.
The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Milton signed with the Texas-based Navarro after spending two years out of football.