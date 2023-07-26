Cole Holden never played or coached against Central Private. But the school’s history and recent growth were enough to convince the 36-year-old Holden to be the Redhawks’ new football coach.
Along with one other thing.
“I am excited not only to coach at Central Private, but also to coach in the LHSAA,” Holden said. “I grew up playing in the LHSAA. That’s how I was brought up.
“With the new school they have and other things going on at Central Private, I see so many possibilities. We’re working hard to prepare for this season.”
Holden, a former Franklinton High player, was the offensive line coach/running game coordinator at Amite’s Oak Forest Academy, a Midsouth Association of Independent Schools member, last year. He has a 24-39 record as a head football coach two other MAIS schools, Ben’s Ford of Bogalusa and Mississippi-based Tunica Academy.
Central Private is a former MAIS school that joined the LHSAA several years ago. CPS was 4-7 and lost to Catholic-Pointe Coupee in the opening round of the LHSAA’s Division IV select playoffs in 2022, its lone season under BJ Wilson, a former Parkview Baptist player.
Holden said the Redhawks currently have 31 players participating in preseason workouts. He said CPS plans to run a Wing-T offense and a multiple defense this fall. Holden, who also serves as middle school athletic director, said he plans to field a JV team this fall..
DSHS Hall of Fame
Four former athletes and one athlete/coach make up the Denham Springs Athletic Hall of Fame class that will be inducted Aug. 31 at Forrest Grove.
Catherine Spangler Dehlin, Lakeisha Lee, Rusty Sanchez and Anthony John Watts are ex-athletes. Dru Nettles, the school’s former head football coach and a football/baseball standout, is the other inductee. Tickets are $50 and will be sold Aug. 7-25 by the Denham Springs Athletic Association.
Dehlin was a three-sport athlete who earned all-state honors in basketball in 1990 before going on to play at Southeastern. Lee earned all-state honors in basketball and 2010 and went on to score over 1,000 points at Northwestern State.
Sanchez earned all-state honors in baseball in 1984. He had a 30-8 career record with three no-hitters and led DSHS to a Class 4A runner-up finish before earning JUCO All-America honors at East Mississippi Community College. Watts was a baseball star and a four-time all-district choice as a pitcher/shortstop. He later played at Delgado and SLU.
Nettles was a four-time all-district catcher in baseball and played on the DSHS’ 1986 4A championship team with future LSU and MLB star Ben McDonald.
In football, he set a school record with 12 interceptions as a defensive back before playing baseball at SLU. Nettles led Denham Springs to the football playoffs in eight of his 12 seasons as head coach.
Questionnaires due
Over the past few weeks The Advocate has emailed questionnaires to coaches in the Baton Rouge area. The deadline to submit the those questionnaires is Aug. 4.
If your school has not received a questionnaire, please email rfambrough@theadvocate.com.