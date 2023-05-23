Taylor Douglas, Holden
Douglas is a Nicholls State softball signee who made her mark in two sports for the Class B Rockets.
She ended the season with the second-most home runs in the state at 24. Douglas also had 63 RBIs and a .613 average to help Holden advance to the Division V nonselect quarterfinal round.
In the circle, she compiled 158 strikeouts in 162⅓ innings. She led the Rockets to Class B softball titles in 2021 and 2022.
Douglas also finished third in her weight class at the Division V powerlifting state meet with an 885-pound total lift.
Addison 'AJ' Jackson, St. Amant
Jackson established herself as a strong a candidate for Girls Athlete of the Year and other top honors in softball while leading the Gators to a Division I nonselect title, which followed up a Class 5A title in 2022.
The Boston College signee led Louisiana players in all classes/divisions with 28 home runs. She also batted .521 with 75 RBIs for a St. Amant team that ended the season with a top-10 national ranking.
Jackson was just as impressive in the circle. She finished with a 32-2 record that included a 0.93 ERA and 288 strikeouts with only 43 walks.