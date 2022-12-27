There’s no easing back to the grind for St. Joseph Academy’s soccer team.
Not with Redstickers chasing an elusive Division I state championship.
St. Joseph’s, No. 3 in the Division I LHSAA power rankings, fended off a challenge from No. 6 Southside in a 3-0 home victory Tuesday at Burbank Soccer Complex. The Redstickers (7-1-1) conclude the month with a neutral site matchup with reigning Division I champion and No. 5 Dominican in Mandeville High’s tournament at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and a road trip on Friday to Division IV’s No. 10 team Newman at 1 p.m.
“It’s family time during the holidays, so we do take a bit of a break,” SJA coach Kyle Carmouche, whose team defeated Archbishop Hannan 6-0 on Dec. 22 in the Lakeshore tournament. “We purposely try to end the month of December with tough matches. That’s how we like to finish the month.”
St. Joseph, which extended its winning streak to four, took a 1-0 lead four minutes into the match after Gracie Davis’ corner kick. Kristina Wilkerson controlled the bounce in the penalty box from Davis and buried a one-time shot.
Southside (11-2-1), which had a seven-match win streak snapped, dodged several dangerous attempts in front of its goal and trailed 1-0 at halftime despite being outshot 5-1 in shots on goal.
“I thought we did really well in the first half,” Southside coach Adam Bonin said. “The game plan was to defend to see how we stacked up against one of the better teams. The second half, it was 1-0 and I knew we had to get a goal, so we said let’s go play the way the normally go at people. We got some chances, but nothing ever came to fruition.”
St. Joseph's maintained possession of the ball the majority of the time, and after a couple of near misses midway through the second half the Redstickers, who outshot the Sharks 9-1 in the half, added some insurance to back the fifth shutout of the season from goalkeeper Greenley Duplantis (two saves).
Another corner kick in the 59th minute helped increase SJA’s lead to 2-0 when Ellis Hosch successfully converted Avery Oubre’s corner. The Redstickers then put the game out of reach in the 75th minute on Riley Wilson’s cross into the penalty box that found Madison Hitzman who beat a diving goalkeeper Brooklyn Crouch with a ground shot to the left of the net.
Crouch had seven of her eight saves in the second half for the Sharks.
“Southside’s a really good program with a really good coach who had a really good game plan against us,” Carmouche said. “They were compact on defense. They used a little different formation than what they normally play, and they made us work. It was a great match for both teams.”