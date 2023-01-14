The first round in the battle of two District 5, Division III heavyweights was a draw.
St. Michael the Archangel, No. 4 in the LHSAA's unofficial power ratings, and University High, rated No. 8, found themselves locked in a 1-1 tie after each team knocked in second-half goals Saturday in a game played at St. Michael.
“We have the best district in the state,” U-High coach Melissa Ramsey said. “The rivalries between us, Parkview and St. Michael, it’s a dream. We know we’re going to be prepared for the playoffs because of who we’re playing in January. Phenomenal players and phenomenal coaches, so it’s just a great opportunity for us.”
St. Michael the Archangel (7-7-3, 1-0-1 in district) led 1-0 on Kamryn Watson’s penalty kick in the 52nd minute past U-High goalkeeper Gabby Fontenot.
The penalty kick was set up after Watson’s free kick traveled into U-High’s wall, resulting in a handling call against the Cubs in the penalty box.
“I thought we were going to get another one after that,” St. Michael coach Melin Portillo said. “I felt like we were in control from there, but they started going more and more direct. It hurts us a team because we like to keep the ball on the ground, keep possession.”
St. Michael’s defense stifled U-High’s offensive attack and didn’t allow a shot on goal in the run of play through 65 minutes.
University High (8-3-3, 2-0-1) proved capable, though, on set pieces with senior captain Ava Munoz adept on free kicks.
Munoz made the score 1-1 in the 70th minute with a free kick from 20 yards out from the left side. The Cubs had an earlier opportunity with Munoz lined up in nearly the exact spot, but the Cubs played short with Sophia Mitchell passing to Kassidy Herrin who had her shot blocked.
A second straight foul following the blocked shot was whistled, and this time Munoz, the team’s leading scorer, arched a shot over St. Michael goalkeeper Kristen Rudge.
“St. Michael’s is really a tough team,” Ramsey said. “We were fortunate enough to get a foul, and Ava Munoz was able to bury it. We put a little pressure on her with only two senior starters (along with Herrin) right now.”
After a header from U-High’s Victoria Shipp bounced to Rudge in the 76th minute and St. Michael, which had eight of its nine shot attempts in the second half, had two prime scoring chances in stoppage time but Watson hit the top of crossbar and Audrey Lanoux was wide of the goal.
“The result hurts because we had plenty of opportunities to go up,” Portillo said. “I thought in terms of possession we kept most of the ball. We gave up a lot of possession in our defensive third that allowed them to get those chances.”