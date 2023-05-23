The Dunham School volleyball
The Tigers caught fire on their way to the Division III championship, The Dunham School’s first title in 17 years. They won their final 18 matches of the season, including straight-set wins against its first four playoff opponents. In the title game, E.D. White took the first set by nine points. But the Tigers stayed focused and took the next three sets, each by a two-point margin. Dunham finished with 35 wins, having faced top teams from all five divisions. The victory in the title match was sweetest — partly because E.D. White knocked out the Tigers in the 2021 semifinals.
St. Joseph’s Academy swimming
The last time St. Joseph’s Academy didn’t win a state championship in swimming, their seniors were finishing kindergarten. Make it 12 consecutive state titles for the Redstickers at the LHSAA’s top-level, Division I. It’s the second-longest active streak of championships for any LHSAA school in any LHSAA sport. SJA’s strength is in its numbers, as the Redstickers win by qualifying multiple swimmers in multiple events. At the state meet, three swimmers — Anna Guidroz, Caroline Munson and Mary Grace Talbot — placed among the top eight in the 50-yard freestyle.