Glen Oaks is set to name its new football fieldhouse in honor of longtime coach Nolan Gill.
A dedication ceremony honoring Gill is set for Sept. 22 during halftime of the Panthers' District 6-3A game with Collegiate Baton Rouge.
The move was finalized as one of Gill’s former players, GOHS and Southern University quarterback Eric Randall, took over as the school’s principal.
All former GOHS football players who played for Gill between 1980 and 2002 are asked to attend.
WMHS terminates coach
West Monroe principal Dan Lane’s two-sentence press release on school letterhead announced the end of coach Todd Garvin’s one-game stint as the Rebels head football coach Monday.
Offensive coordinator Keith Davis will serve as interim coach for the remainder of the season. Davis was the acting head coach when the Rebels beat East Ascension 34-20 last Friday.
Garvin was placed on indefinite administrative leave last week following a Labor Day practice incident in which a player was taken to the hospital due to a heat-related illness.
It was the fourth time a WMHS player was taken to a hospital in recent weeks. Garvin took over when longtime coach Jerry Arledge stepped down after the 2022 season.
A Saturday thing?
Northeast High is set to travel to New Orleans to play a day game on a Saturday the second time in three weeks.
The Vikings face Fisher at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at West Jefferson’s Hoss Memtsas Stadium. Northeast played Jefferson Rise in a Saturday Week 1 game.
Fisher currently does not have a stadium at its school. Both the school and stadium were severly damaged by Hurricane Ida two years ago.