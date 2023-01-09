Fay Sims was all smiles Saturday afternoon. Sims and her husband, Wayne, a former LSU star, posed for a lot of photos after Scotlandville won the first Wayde Sims Foundation Invitational.
Wearing the No. 44 University jersey her son once wore was appropriate for those photos. The smiles were a contrast to what happened when Fay Sims drove up to the gym for the first day of the tournament.
“The first thing I saw was Wayde’s picture on the banner outside,” she said. “There was another one in the gym. I got emotional and I needed a minute, so I went into the bathroom.
“A lady saw I was crying and asked if I was OK. Then she asked me, ‘Are you Wayde’s mother? I’ve got a story for you.’ She is a teacher here. I needed that.”
Wayde Sims was shot and killed more than four years ago, but most of us have a story about the former U-High star and LSU player.
The tragedy of a young person's life being cut short doesn't go away regardless of circumstances. But through the nonprofit Wayde Sims Foundation, the Sims are focused on doing good work in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas.
They shared stories about some of the foundation’s projects. My favorite — and yes, I would like to ride along this year — is Acts of Kindness day.
Volunteers loaded up on a bus followed by a couple of trucks with supplies for children and adults in the community. Though some stops were planned, others were spur of the moment.
For example, the foundation paid for haircuts for everyone in a local barbershop at one stop. Ice cream and food were purchased.
There was a stop at a local fire station. Quarters, detergent and laundry baskets were distributed at a laundry mat. Gift cards to Starbucks and other businesses also were given out.
There is a basketball component, too. The foundation is sponsoring one team at the Lester Roberts Baton Rouge Sports Academy, where Wayde Sims played for seven years while growing up.
Wayne Sims’ plans include sponsoring a second team. The idea is to start with a younger group that would be mentored in more than basketball while staying together into middle school.
Another project with special meaning is the “Pillow Project”, which has been done in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
As he drove to meet his parents for dinner after graduating from U-High, Wayde Sims saw a homeless man standing on a corner with a sign that said, “Anything helps.” All he had was his pillow, so he gave it to the man, who smiled and walked back to a nearby overpass.
He shared the story with his parents that night. During the pandemic, Wayne and Fay Sims delivered a truckload of pillows to St. Vincent de Paul.
Fay Sims got the Scotlandville players to flash a 44 sign — four fingers on each hand — in honor of No. 44. Now, #Forever44 is not just a social media symbol. It’s a mission. Check out waydesims.org.
A fast start
Scotlandville’s Makeriah Harris led the list of local winners at the LSU High School Indoor Classic last weekend.
Harris set a meet record in the prelims of the 60-meter hurdles in 8.57 seconds. She won that event and the 400 meters. The Hornets won the girls 4x200-meter relay in the meet that featured a number of track clubs and out-of-state teams.
Zachary’s Rhen Langley was another double winner, winning the boys 800 and 3,200.
Another showdown
This week is big for the Madison Prep basketball team. In addition to playing Liberty on Monday night, the Chargers are set to play Scotlandville on Sunday at Southern University’s F.G. Clark Activity Center.
The three-game set will begin at 3 p.m. with a freshman game. It marks the second time in recent years that the teams have played at Southern on a Sunday.