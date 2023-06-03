Ouachita Christian outfielder Landon Graves and Riverside Academy shortstop Camryn Loving headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A all-state baseball and softball teams that include includes five baseball players and two softball players from the Baton Rouge area.
Coach of the year honors went to Glenbrook's Tony Sanders in baseball and St. Frederick’s Ronnie LaSuzzo in softball. Both coaches led their teams to the semifinals.
Graves, a senior, was voted the outstanding player on the baseball squad after batting .383 with 11 doubles, one home run and 19 RBIs. The UL-Monroe football walk-on helped Ouachita Christian win its first baseball title since 2017.
Selected as the 1A state football offensive player of the year in the fall, Graves started on seven state championship games over his high school football and baseball career.
Loving, a senior, helped Riverside softball win its first title since 2002. She batted .594 with 60 hits, nine doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 44 RBIs.
Sanders guided Glenbrook to the state tournament for the first time since the school transitioned to the LHSAA from the Midsouth Association of Independent Schools. Under LaSuzzo, St. Frederick won a district championship and reached the state tournament for the first time in 23 years.
Three players from Division IV select runner-up Ascension Catholic made the baseball team — pitcher Bryce Leonard (7-1, .410 with 21 RBIs), infielder Jackson Landry (.429, 46 RBIs) and utility selection Brooks Leonard (6-1, .327 with 25 RBIs).
Division IV select quarterfinalist Catholic-Pointe Coupee has two players on the baseball team — pitcher Connor Achee (6-4, 1.41 ERA) and outfielder Connor Kimball (.429, 42 runs scored).
Catholic-PC, the Division IV select softball runner-up, also placed two players on the softball team in pitcher Morgan Landry (17-8, 106 strikeouts, .413 batting average) and infielder Lili St. Germain (.386, 29 RBIs).
LSWA 2023 CLASS 1A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BASEBALL
P Karson Trichel Ouachita Christian So. 6-1
P Connor Achee Catholic-PC Sr. 6-4
P Bryce Leonard Ascension Catholic Sr. 7-1
P Luke Hymel Riverside Academy Sr. 7-2
C Zach White Ouachita Christian Jr. .359
IF Maddox Mandino Glenbrook Sr. .451
IF Jackson Landry Ascension Catholic Jr. .429
IF JT Teuton Covenant Christian Sr. .368
IF Caleb O’Con Central Catholic Sr. .432
OF William Patrick St. Frederick So. .393
OF Landon Graves Ouachita Christian Sr. .383
OF Connor Kimball Catholic-PC Jr. .439
UTL Easton Sanders Glenbrook So. .341
UTL Brooks Leonard Ascension Catholic Sr. .327
UTL Carsen Hebert Convenant Christian Jr. .360
UTL Caleb Johnson East Beauregard Jr. .545
UTL David Helwig St. Martin’s Jr. .420
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: LANDON GRAVES, OUACHITA CHRISTIAN
COACH OF THE YEAR: TONY SANDERS, GLENBROOK
Honorable mention
Garrett Taylor, St. Frederick; Jett Hudnall, Ouachita Christian; Payne Williams, St. Mary’s; Conor Jordan, St. Mary’s; Nathan Slaughter, St. Mary’s; Ayden Warren, St. Mary’s; Cohen Guidry, Gueydan; Hayden Harmon, Glenbrook; Brody Campbell, East Beauregard; Alex Scheuermann, St. Martin’s; Clay Clark, LaSalle; Hayden Rolfe, Logansport; Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s; Josh Jones, LaSalle; Brennan Champagne, Covenant Christian; Mark Collins, Opelousas Catholic; Brant Stewart, Catholic-PC; Kaden Miller, St. Frederick.
SOFTBALL
P Rheese Martin LaSalle So. 22-7
P Brighley Crayon Montgomery Jr. 18-8
P Ashley Little Opelousas Catholic So. 11-6
P Morgan Landry Catholic-PC Sr. 17-8
C Brooklyn Gerald Opelousas Catholic Jr. .443
IF Lili St. Germain Catholic-PC So. .386
IF Camryn Loving Riverside Academy Sr. .594
IF Lillian Soto Cedar Creek Sr. .442
IF Allie Furr Cedar Creek Sr. .485
OF Taylor Gongre Montgomery So. .454
OF Lorre Ledet Covenant Christian Sr. .476
OF Anna Mistretta Riverside Academy Sr. .459
UTL Zoey Fitts Montgomery So. 455
UTL Avery Houser St. Frederick Fr. .515
UTL Ava West Ouachita Christian 8th .475
UTL Isabelle Hernandez Central Catholic So. 14-6
UTL Alainah Felton Riverside Academy Sr. .506
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CAMRYN LOVING, RIVERSIDE ACADEMY
COACH OF THE YEAR: RONNIE LASUZZO, ST. FREDERICK
Honorable mention
Karleigh Daze’, Covenant Christian; Amber Palermo, Riverside Academy; Allie Murphrey, LaSalle; Hailie Daigle, East Beauregard; Olivia St. Pierre, Riverside Academy; Charli Neumann, St. John; Belle Guin, LaSalle; Madison Gussman, Opelousas Catholic; Belle Guin, LaSalle; Mackenzie Myers, Montgomery; Peyton Muse, Cedar Creek; Kyndall Taylor, St. Frederick; Kamille Lightfoot, Central Catholic; Emma Fredieu, Montgomery; Ella Brouillette, Montgomery; Rebecca Frey, Catholic-PC; Victoria Gray, St. Frederick; Emma Johnson, Oberlin; Ellie Richard, Covenant Christian; Lizzie McAdams, Cedar Creek.