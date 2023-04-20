Central High left-handed pitcher Grayden Harris threw a no-hitter on Thursday night at home, leading the Wildcats to a 5-0 win over Zachary in Game 1 of their first-round Division I nonselect playoff series.
Harris, a junior committed to Southern Miss, allowed only four Broncos to reach base. From the first to the sixth innings, he retired 14 straight batters. And he struck out eight Zachary hitters, frustrating them with breaking balls that scraped the outside edge of the plate and fastballs at the top of the zone.
The no-hitter was Harris’ fourth of the year. Harris saidthe Zachary hitters were late swinging on his fastballs, so he decided to stick with those pitches, while mixing in some sliders.
“Obviously when Grayden Harris pitches, we've got a chance to win,” Central coach Leo McClure said. “He’s been good all year. To throw a no-hitter in playoff baseball says a lot about how good he is.”
At the plate, No. 11 Central struck out only once, recording six hits and four walks.
The Wildcats opened the game with two first-inning doubles. Cooper Burch hit the first into right field, and Luke McLin smacked the second into the left-center gap, where the Wildcats knocked four other hits.
The extra-base hits, which arrived early in the innings, allowed Central to lay down bunts and steal bases to put runners in scoring position. No. 22 Zachary didn’t retire the Wildcats’ leadoff hitter until the fourth inning. Central’s success at the plate forced the Broncos to cycle through four arms.
And the Central advantage would’ve grown even larger, had Zachary not escaped a jam in the sixth inning. With no outs, the Wildcats loaded the bases. But then Jack Prejean, the Broncos’ third relief pitcher, stepped to the mound and retired the next three batters.
“We missed two opportunities to score some more runs,” McClure said, “which bothered me a little bit. We had the bases loaded with nobody out, and we don’t score. We had (runners) on second and third with one out, and we don’t score. So the only thing disappointing was that we didn’t score those runners.”
For Game 2, the series is set for 6 p.m. Friday at Central.
“We have potentially two games to play,” Zachary coach Jacob Fisher said. “So we've got to worry about the first game first and get after it and come with a little bit different attitude, mindset in the box and be ready to play.
(Harris) just commanded the zone. He just pounded with his fastball, located well, and came right at us and said, here it is, can you hit it?”