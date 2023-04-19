Three batters into the game, two of which safely reached base, Walker coach Hali Westmoreland decided a visit with starting pitcher Hannah Capello was in order.
Westmoreland wanted to check on Capello, who was making her playoff debut in Wednesday’s Division I nonselect state regional matchup with No. 11 Airline-Bossier City. She wound up keeping the Vikings scoreless after they loaded the bases.
“I asked her what was going on,” Westmoreland said of Capello. “She said, ‘I got this coach’. That’s what I like to hear. I gave her a high-five, turned around and trusted she was going to make the adjustments and she did. She’s proven that from the start of the season until now.”
Capello’s memory of her first playoff start will be a fond one. She pitched a complete game, allowed a run on six hits, walked two and struck out five in Walker’s 7-1 victory at Randy Bradshaw Softball Field.
The Wildcats (22-11) eliminated the Vikings (22-11) for the second straight season and travel to No. 3 Sam Houston in Saturday’s quarterfinal.
“I just needed to fix some of my pitches, and I figured it out,” Capello said. “It worked for me.”
Airline scored its lone run in the third on Natalie Sutton’s run-scoring single up the middle to drive in Elena Heng, who led off the inning with a single.
Capello retired nine of the next 10 batters she faced until a two-out single in the sixth from Airline’s Taylor Ann Smith over the head of Averie Ashford at shortstop.
“Maybe a little bit of nerves,” Capello said of her first postseason assignment. “Honestly, it was just another game in my head.”
Walker’s offense came to life, scoring twice in the bottom of the third, made it 3-1 in the fifth before blowing the game open on Ashford’s bases-clearing double with two outs in the sixth.
The Wildcats tied the game at 1-1 on Alex Villar’s sacrifice fly and Ashford, who reached on an infield single and stole second, gave her the team the lead for good, scoring on a wild pitch.
Walker extended its lead to 3-1 when Kyla Ashford, who was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, executed a squeeze bunt that scored Villar.
Kyley Morris led off the sixth with a single and scored on a wild pitch with Airline pitcher Taylor Anne Smith facing clean-up batter Caitlin Riche’ with the bases loaded. The Vikings elected to intentionally walk Riche’ for the second straight time and Ashford drove a 1-2 pitch with the bases loaded into the left-center gap.
“Everyone wants to win, and you hope to show up and do your best and today,” Westmoreland said. “We showed up and played really well.”