J.T. Curtis became the second high school football coach in U.S. history to crack the 600-win barrier two years ago. He is not only the winningest football coach in Louisiana history; he stands on the precipice of No. 1 in the nation all-time.
The longtime John Curtis coach needs seven wins to break the all-time record held by the late John McKissick of Summerville, South Carolina, who posted a 621-156-13 overall record while coaching from 1952-2014.
On Louisiana's all-time list, J.T. Curtis is joined at the top by two other active coaches: St. Thomas More’s Jim Hightower, who has a record of 460-134-1, is going into season No. 48. Another longtime Acadiana-area coach, Notre Dame's Lewis Cook, is third at 392-92-0. Cook begins his 36th season this month.
Here's the all-time list of Louisiana high school football coaches with 200 or more victories:
|Coach
|Schools
|Years
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|Pct
|Total games
|J.T. Curtis*
|John Curtis
|54
|615
|77
|6
|.885
|698
|Jim Hightower*
|Catholic-PC
St. Thomas More
|49
|460
|134
|1
|.774
|595
|Lewis Cook*
|Rayne
Crowley
Notre Dame
|36
|392
|92
|0
|.810
|484
|Alton "Red" Franklin
|Haynesville
|35
|365
|76
|9
|.821
|450
|Don Shows**
|Farmerville
Jonesboro-Hodge
Pineville
West Monroe
|32
|345
|78
|0
|.816
|423
|Dale Weiner
|St. John
Trafton
Catholic-PC
Catholic-BR
|35
|317
|109
|0
|.744
|426
|Vic Dalrymple
|Oak Grove
|32
|312
|102
|0
|.754
|414
|Racer Holstead**
|Tallulah
Tallulah Academy
|41
|310
|155
|8
|.664
|473
|Hank Tierney*
|West Jefferson
Ponchatoula
Archbishop Shaw
|35
|309
|123
|0
|.715
|432
|Dick McCloskey**
|Hanson Memorial
|39
|286
|141
|6
|.667
|433
|Frank Monica
|Lutcher
Riverside
Jesuit
St. Charles
|30
|284
|91
|0
|.757
|375
|George "Dee" Faircloth
|Vidalia
|45
|274
|197
|6
|.581
|477
|Dutton Wall**
|Port Sulphur
Welsh
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte
|38
|273
|153
|2
|.640
|428
|Johnny Buck**
|Kinder
Opelousas Catholic
|36
|271
|132
|7
|.670
|410
|L.J. "Hoss" Garrett**
|Arcadia
Ruston
|39
|270
|122
|19
|.680
|411
|Tim Detillier
|St. Charles
Lutcher
|30
|266
|112
|0
|.704
|378
|David Currier
|Kentwood
Bowling Green
|31
|264
|112
|0
|.702
|376
|Charlie Brown**
|Neville
|30
|263
|66
|6
|.794
|335
|Joe Keller**
|Reserve
|38
|262
|73
|15
|.770
|350
|Lewis Murray**
|Bogalusa
Bowling Green
|35
|259
|123
|7
|.675
|389
|Donnie Perron
|Port Sulphur
Port Barre
|29
|257
|93
|0
|.734
|350
|Jack Salter**
|Covington
|34
|256
|110
|8
|.695
|374
|Donald Currier
|Woodland
West Feliciana
Franklinton
Amite
|31
|254
|111
|1
|.695
|366
|Wayne Reese**
|B.T. Washington
Carver
Washington-Marion
McDonogh 35
|39
|252
|188
|0
|.573
|440
|Carroll Delahoussaye
|St. Martinville
|28
|246
|92
|1
|.727
|339
|Jimmie Morris
|Welsh
Loranger
|31
|243
|136
|0
|.641
|379
|Steven Fitzhugh*
|Ouachita Christian
|24
|240
|78
|0
|.755
|318
|Jimmy Shaver
|Barbe
|27
|238
|100
|0
|.704
|338
|James Waguespack**
|St. James
Cecilia
Beau Chene
|35
|238
|158
|0
|.601
|396
|Bobby McHalffrey**
|Ferriday
Haughton
Plain Dealing Academy
|35
|237
|127
|2
|.650
|366
|Paul Trosclair
|Eunice
|26
|237
|107
|0
|.692
|344
|Travis Farrar**
|Springhill
|32
|236
|110
|9
|.677
|355
|Don Jones
|Wisner
Sterlington
Plaquemine
Crowley
Woodlawn-BR
Patterson
|35
|236
|146
|3
|.617
|385
|Dennis Dunn*
|Woodlawn-Shreveport
Evangel
Pineville
North DeSoto
|24
|234
|74
|0
|.760
|308
|Henry Crosby**
|Lincoln
West Jefferson
Douglass
|31
|229
|93
|0
|.711
|322
|Larry Dauterive
|Winnfield
E. Ascension
Riverside
Opelousas Catholic
East St. John
Opelousas
|26
|228
|85
|1
|.728
|314
|Raymond Peace**
|Sicily Island
|26
|228
|58
|5
|.796
|291
|Jay Roth
|Archbishop Rummel
|23
|228
|58
|0
|.797
|286
|Laury Dupont
|Thibodaux
West St. John
Vandebilt Catholic
|27
|227
|101
|0
|.692
|328
|Roman Bates**
|Capitol
Christian Life
|35
|225
|158
|6
|.586
|389
|Tommy Minton*
|Plaquemine
Central Catholic
Vandebilt Catholic
|29
|225
|116
|0
|.660
|341
|Lee Hedges**
|Byrd
Woodlawn-Shreveport
Captain Shreve
|28
|216
|92
|10
|.695
|318
|Parry LaLande
|South Cameron
|28
|215
|101
|1
|.680
|317
|Rusty Phelps
|Newellton
Jennings
|27
|214
|146
|0
|.594
|360
|Woody Boyles**
|Oak Grove
River Oaks
|31
|210
|83
|10
|.710
|303
|Max Caldarera**
|Westlake
|34
|210
|165
|0
|.560
|375
|David Franklin*
|Haynesville
|21
|207
|62
|0
|.770
|269
|Charles Baglio
|Independence
|22
|206
|61
|0
|.772
|267
|Elton Shaw
|Assumption
Kentwood
Jewel Sumner
Valley Forge
|29
|206
|109
|5
|.652
|320
|Lucas "Buddy" Marcello
|Vandebilt Catholic
South Terrebonne
|31
|205
|105
|12
|.655
|322
|Charles "Hoss" Newman**
|Lake Providence
Winnfield
Benton
Trinity Heights
|32
|205
|119
|7
|.630
|331
|Keith "Moose" Munyan
|Mangham
LaSalle
|27
|204
|93
|6
|.683
|303
|Bobby Conlin**
|Brother Martin
|27
|203
|100
|5
|.667
|308
|Tony Reginelli
|Newman
|26
|203
|63
|0
|.763
|266
|Kirk Crochet
|Loreauville
|28
|201
|122
|0
|.622
|323
|Robert Hannah
|River Oaks
|27
|201
|113
|0
|.640
|314
*Active coach
**Deceased