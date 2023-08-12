J.T. Curtis became the second high school football coach in U.S. history to crack the 600-win barrier two years ago. He is not only the winningest football coach in Louisiana history; he stands on the precipice of No. 1 in the nation all-time.

The longtime John Curtis coach needs seven wins to break the all-time record held by the late John McKissick of Summerville, South Carolina, who posted a 621-156-13 overall record while coaching from 1952-2014.

On Louisiana's all-time list, J.T. Curtis is joined at the top by two other active coaches: St. Thomas More’s Jim Hightower, who has a record of 460-134-1, is going into season No. 48. Another longtime Acadiana-area coach, Notre Dame's Lewis Cook, is third at 392-92-0. Cook begins his 36th season this month.

Here's the all-time list of Louisiana high school football coaches with 200 or more victories:

CoachSchoolsYearsWinsLossesTiesPctTotal games
J.T. Curtis*John Curtis54615776.885698
Jim Hightower*Catholic-PC
St. Thomas More		494601341.774595
Lewis Cook*Rayne
Crowley
Notre Dame		36392920.810484
Alton "Red" FranklinHaynesville35365769.821450
Don Shows**Farmerville
Jonesboro-Hodge
Pineville
West Monroe		32345780.816423
Dale WeinerSt. John
Trafton
Catholic-PC
Catholic-BR		353171090.744426
Vic DalrympleOak Grove323121020.754414
Racer Holstead**Tallulah
Tallulah Academy		413101558.664473
Hank Tierney*West Jefferson
Ponchatoula
Archbishop Shaw		353091230.715432
Dick McCloskey**Hanson Memorial392861416.667433
Frank MonicaLutcher
Riverside
Jesuit
St. Charles		30284910.757375
George "Dee" FairclothVidalia452741976.581477
Dutton Wall**Port Sulphur
Welsh
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte		382731532.640428
Johnny Buck**Kinder
Opelousas Catholic		362711327.670410
L.J. "Hoss" Garrett**Arcadia
Ruston		3927012219.680411
Tim DetillierSt. Charles
Lutcher		302661120.704378
David CurrierKentwood
Bowling Green		312641120.702376
Charlie Brown**Neville30263666.794335
Joe Keller**Reserve382627315.770350
Lewis Murray**Bogalusa
Bowling Green		352591237.675389
Donnie PerronPort Sulphur
Port Barre		29257930.734350
Jack Salter**Covington342561108.695374
Donald CurrierWoodland
West Feliciana
Franklinton
Amite		312541111.695366
Wayne Reese**B.T. Washington
Carver
Washington-Marion
McDonogh 35		392521880.573440
Carroll DelahoussayeSt. Martinville28246921.727339
Jimmie MorrisWelsh
Loranger		312431360.641379
Steven Fitzhugh*Ouachita Christian24240780.755318
Jimmy ShaverBarbe272381000.704338
James Waguespack**St. James
Cecilia
Beau Chene		352381580.601396
Bobby McHalffrey**Ferriday
Haughton
Plain Dealing Academy		352371272.650366
Paul TrosclairEunice262371070.692344
Travis Farrar**Springhill322361109.677355
Don JonesWisner
Sterlington
Plaquemine
Crowley
Woodlawn-BR
Patterson		352361463.617385
Dennis Dunn*Woodlawn-Shreveport
Evangel
Pineville
North DeSoto		24234740.760308
Henry Crosby**Lincoln
West Jefferson
Douglass		31229930.711322
Larry DauteriveWinnfield
E. Ascension
Riverside
Opelousas Catholic
East St. John
Opelousas		26228851.728314
Raymond Peace**Sicily Island26228585.796291
Jay RothArchbishop Rummel23228580.797286
Laury DupontThibodaux
West St. John
Vandebilt Catholic		272271010.692328
Roman Bates**Capitol
Christian Life		352251586.586389
Tommy Minton*Plaquemine
Central Catholic
Vandebilt Catholic		292251160.660341
Lee Hedges**Byrd
Woodlawn-Shreveport
Captain Shreve		282169210.695318
Parry LaLandeSouth Cameron282151011.680317
Rusty PhelpsNewellton
Jennings		272141460.594360
Woody Boyles**Oak Grove
River Oaks		312108310.710303
Max Caldarera**Westlake342101650.560375
David Franklin*Haynesville21207620.770269
Charles BaglioIndependence22206610.772267
Elton ShawAssumption
Kentwood
Jewel Sumner
Valley Forge		292061095.652320
Lucas "Buddy" MarcelloVandebilt Catholic
South Terrebonne		3120510512.655322
Charles "Hoss" Newman**Lake Providence
Winnfield
Benton
Trinity Heights		322051197.630331
Keith "Moose" MunyanMangham
LaSalle		27204936.683303
Bobby Conlin**Brother Martin272031005.667308
Tony ReginelliNewman26203630.763266
Kirk CrochetLoreauville282011220.622323
Robert HannahRiver Oaks272011130.640314

*Active coach

**Deceased

