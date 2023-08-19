PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH (2022 RECORD)
1. University 9-4, 5-1
2. Madison Prep 8-4, 6-0
3. Parkview Baptist 10-3, 4-2
4. Port Allen 5-6 3-3
5. Mentorship Academy 2-8, 2-4
6. Glen Oaks 2-8 1-5
7. Collegiate Baton Rouge 0-10 0-6
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Marcus Dawson Jr. University
DB
The Cubs have plenty of talented players on their roster, including a number of underclassmen. It is important to note that Dawson is the highest rated senior pegged at No. 17 in Louisiana by 247sports.
Brennan Gibson Port Allen
ATH
The son of Pelicans’ coach Don Gibson is a junior who established himself as playmaker as a freshman in Class 2A. The 5-foot-8 Gibson is versatile enough at three positions to give opponents fits.
Tylan Johnson Madison Prep
QB
Replacing four-year starter Zeon Chriss, now at UL, was not easy but Johnson made it look that way. He passed for 2,200 for the Chargers while commanding the MPA offense like a pro.
Abram Johnston Parkview Baptist
QB
In his first complete season as the Eagles’ starter Johnston passed for 1,672 yards and 21 touchdowns. And here’s another notable statistic — he averaged over 13 yards per completion.
Keylan Moses University
ATH
The No. 6 prospect in Louisiana for 2025 according to 247 sports rushed for 614 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a linebacker, Moses finished with 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks.
FIVE THINGS TO KNOW
1: Want title status in Baton Rouge? Outside of 4-5A, District 6-3A is where it’s at. University won Division II select titles in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2021. Madison Prep was Class 3A champion in 2020.
2: University added perhaps the state’s biggest plus-one in the offseason in junior transfer QB Emile Picarella, who moved to Baton Rouge from Mississippi as a four-star prospect with Power 5 offers.
3: Parkview Baptist had its best season under coach Stefan Lefors, a star QB at now defunct Christian Life, with 10 victories. Another ex-CLA star, Dillon Farrell, joins the PBS staff this fall.
4: Port Allen is the team poised to make a move up the ranks in District 6-3A. The Pelicans return 34 letter winners for their second season in the league, including 12 returning starters.
5: Anthony Jones of Glen Oaks and Mentorship’s Ellis Spears are first-year head coaches. Jones, a GOHS alum, was an assistant at Madison Prep. Spears was an assistant at Baker.