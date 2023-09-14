BR.redstickjamboree.082623_5820 MJ.JPG

U-High running back Riley Small (5) powers the ball to the one yard line against Dunham in the first half of the Red stick Rumble Jamboree on Friday, August 25, 2023 at Parkview Baptist in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

CATHOLIC AT UNIVERSITY

7 p.m. UHS Gill Stadium

Come early to get a seat because this will probably be a standing-room only situation at U-High’s smaller venue. The ties that bind are notable here for both teams. First-year Catholic coach Hudson Fuller is a former U-High QB. U-High coach Andy Martin was previously the defensive coordinator at Catholic.

COVINGTON AT DUTCHTOWN

7 p.m. Dutchtown High

Just how good are the Class 5A Griffins? A third game against a northshore-based opponent should provide some added insight. Dutchtown (2-0) leans heavily on a veteran defense and shut out  Ponchatoula 6-0 in Week 2. A breakout game for DTHS offense this week would be positive development.

ST. AUGUSTINE AT ZACHARY

7 p.m. at Zachary High

The Purple Knights (2-0) cruised past both their opponents to date and are loaded with talent that includes a legendary band that is expected to perform at halftime. The Broncos should present a different kind of challenge for St. Aug. And vice-versa for Zachary team coming off an open date.

Email Robin Fambrough at rfambrough@theadvocate.com 