CATHOLIC AT UNIVERSITY
7 p.m. UHS Gill Stadium
Come early to get a seat because this will probably be a standing-room only situation at U-High’s smaller venue. The ties that bind are notable here for both teams. First-year Catholic coach Hudson Fuller is a former U-High QB. U-High coach Andy Martin was previously the defensive coordinator at Catholic.
COVINGTON AT DUTCHTOWN
7 p.m. Dutchtown High
Just how good are the Class 5A Griffins? A third game against a northshore-based opponent should provide some added insight. Dutchtown (2-0) leans heavily on a veteran defense and shut out Ponchatoula 6-0 in Week 2. A breakout game for DTHS offense this week would be positive development.
ST. AUGUSTINE AT ZACHARY
7 p.m. at Zachary High
The Purple Knights (2-0) cruised past both their opponents to date and are loaded with talent that includes a legendary band that is expected to perform at halftime. The Broncos should present a different kind of challenge for St. Aug. And vice-versa for Zachary team coming off an open date.