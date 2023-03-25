Live Oak and Central were shifted into different districts this season, but it didn’t keep the former district rivals from scheduling a two-game series that produced a pair of one-run games. On Saturday, Live Oak pushed across a run in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 win at Central.
The win gave the Eagles a split of the two-game set after Central (14-6) won 4-3 at Live Oak on Friday.
“It was the same kind of game as last night — two good teams, hotly-contested, high-spirited and a great two-game high school baseball series,” Central coach Leo McClure said. “If we were in a three-game series, the rubber match would be tomorrow.”
Live Oak (19-4) took advantage of three walks and a hit batsmen to score Saturday’s winning run in the top of the seventh. Lane Lusk, who reached base on a single, eventually reached third and scored when Central reliever Cooper Burch walked Logan Coley with the bases loaded.
The Eagles got a stellar performance from pitcher Jacob Galloway, who exited in the bottom of the seventh with one out. Mike Stephens came on in relief and issued a walk before recording two strikeouts to preserve the win.
“We had a couple of situations that didn’t go our way. It was nobody’s fault and (Galloway) battled through,” Live Oak coach Jesse Cassard said. “Once he settled in, he was great. Mike hadn’t pitched a whole lot, but he did what the team needed and got a great punch-out at the end.”
Galloway (3-0) threw 98 pitches, 56 for strikes, and retired 12 consecutive batters between the second and sixth innings. He struck out eight and walked six, and all three Central runs were earned.
At the plate, Hayden Everett’s two-run double highlighted a three-run first inning for Live Oak. Coley also had an RBI double in the first against Central starter Jaxson Burch.
“We’ve already faced 10 Division I pitchers this season — guys that are going to pitch at the next level,” Cassard said. “We’ve seen a bunch of really good arms, which will only make us better going into the playoffs.”
Live Oak had runners in scoring position in the third, fourth and fifth innings, but Jaxson Burch worked his way out of a jam each time. Patterson took over in the sixth inning, getting past a leadoff single when Brock Davis was thrown out trying to steal second.
In the seventh, Patterson issued two walks, hit a batter and gave up a single to Lusk. Live Oak’s Brad Olivier was thrown out stealing third, and the score was still 3-3 when Cooper Burch relieved Patterson.
Cooper Burch issued a bases-loaded walk to Coley before getting a strikeout and a foul pop-up.