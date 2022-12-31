Boys basketball
Scotlandville 66, St. Augustine 30
St. Augustine 9 6 11 4-30
Scotlandville 19 20 23 4-66
SCORING: ST. AUGUSTINE: Turner Duncan 8, Dandrick Green 7, Cy. Merrett 5, D. Johnson 4, D. Oliver Gordan 4, Bobby Kennedy 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 18, Trelen Washington 8, Jamal Drewery 7, Chase Sample 6, John Hubbard 1, LaMarkus Williams 1.
3-POINT GOALS: St. Aug: 2 (Green, Merrett); Scotlandville 8 (Teasett 2, Drewery 2, Washington 2, Sample 2)
Records: Scotlandville 14-2, St. Augustine 7-7
Episcopal tournament
Parkview Baptist 60, Willow School 50
Halftime: Parkview 25, Willow School 25
Leading scorers: Parkview: I. Brumfield 10, L. Lefors 12, Isaac Brumfield 15; Willow: Sopapara 13, Spers 11.
Ascension Catholic 65, St. Amant 58
Halftime: Ascension Catholic 36, St. Amant 24
Leading scorers: St. Amant: L. Crockett 24, J. Millien 18, L. Bourgeois 10; Ascension Catholic: C. Elzy 12, G. Richardson 15, J. Breaux 11
St. Michael 62, Live Oak 49
Halftime: St. Michael 33, Live Oak 30
Leading scorers: St. Michael: S. Brown 16, J. Miller 11, C. Edgecombe 19; Live Oak: N. Cashio 14, CI. Ray 18.
Dunham 67, Ascension Christian 27
Halftime: Dunham 50, Ascension Christian 10
Leading scorers: Dunham: B. Augustus 14, S. Levy10, E. Haven 22; Ascension Christian E. Poche 11
Walker 62, University 42
Halftime: Walker 30, U-High 22
Leading scorers: Walker: J. Thomas 15, W. Young 18, M. Varnado 10; U-High: D. Hurst 15, S. Mays 15
Episcopal 61, Central 53
Halftime: Central 26, Episcopal 25
Leading scorers: Episcopal: TJ Callahan 19, Parks McMains 14, Lance Clark 11, Parker Rozas 11; Central: Malachi Jones 15, Jace Conrad 10.