Boys basketball
Madison Prep 57, Liberty 47
Liberty 11 4 14 18-47
Madison Prep 16 9 11 21-57
SCORING: LIBERTY: Howard Gaskins 20, Malek Robinson 13, Marquise McPipe 8, Jaylen Peters 4, Preston Coleman 2; MADISON PREP: Jayce Depron 17, Josh Smith 14, Dylan Domonique 8, Jamari Thigpen 7, Quentin Dabney 6, Chris Lindo 4, Treylan James 1
3-POINT GOALS: LIBERTY 5 (Robinson 3, Gaskins 2); MADISON PREP 5 (Depron 2, Thigpen, Domonique, Smith)
Records: Liberty 11-5; Madison Prep 15-0
JUNIOR VARSITY: Madison Prep 62, Liberty 43
Girls basketball
Glen Oaks 47, Central 33
Central 6 12 5 10-33
Glen Oaks 8 17 8 14-47
SCORING: Central: Talbert 11, Hogan 8, Lacour 6, Forster 2, Barrow 3; GLEN OAKS: Jordan 20, Parker 8, Kelly 5, Thompson 5, Scott 3, Washington 2, Hays 2, Thomas 2
3-POINT GOALS: Glen Oaks 2 (Parker); Central 1 (Talbert)
Records: Glen Oaks 12-8, Central 2-14
Scotlandville 54, McKinley 12
Scotlandville 12 9 24 9-54
McKinley 1 4 5 2-12
SCORING: SCOTLANDVILLE: D. Wilfred 12, T. Whitaker 12, S. Hills 11, M. Shepherd 9, M. Flowers 4, K. Bouie 4, J. Anderson 2; MCKINLEY: Jade Shenier 6, Jalasia Williams 4, Azalea James 1, Gabby Lathers 1.
3-POINT GOALS: Scotlandville 4 (Shepherd 2, Wilfred, Bouie)
Records: McKinley 1-10
St. Joseph’s 55, St. Michael 44
St. Michael 10 16 8 10-44
St. Joseph’s 19 8 12 16-55
SCORING: ST. MICHAEL: L. Brumfield 17, G. Thomas 9, S. Vicknair 8, A. Zylicz 3, A. Howell 3, S. Jen 2, K. Turner 2; ST. JOSEPH’s: Catherine Hultberg 13, Emma Neyland 13, Carolina Wallace 8, Catherine Hardwin 5, Lizzie Bernhardt 5, Annabelle Sutton 4, Abby Bourgeois 4, Abby Francis 3
3-POINT GOALS: ST. MICHAEL 6 (Vicknair 2, Thomas 2, Zylicz, Howell); ST. JOSEPH 6