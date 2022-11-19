Nonselect
Division I
Denham Springs 29, Benton 28
Destrehan 35, Dutchtown 14
East St. John 35, Haughton 21
Neville 31, East Ascension 9
Ruston 37, Ouachita Parish 16
Southside 35, Northshore 14
Westgate 28, Slidell 7
Zachary 20, West Monroe 10
Division II
Breaux Bridge 33, Iota 18
Iowa 17, Abbeville 14
Lakeshore 35, Opelousas 34
Leesville 21, Jennings 7
Lutcher 49, St. Martinville 33
North DeSoto 33, Cecilia 14
North Vermilion 41, Church Point 30
West Feliciana 55, Erath 21
Division III
Amite 46, Jena 12
Avoyelles 54, St. Helena 8
Berwick 33, Bogalusa 30
Many 21, Richwood 0
Patterson 36, Winnfield 12
Rosepine 20, Westlake 13
St. James 41, Loreauville 14
Union Parish 34, Sterlington 14
Division IV
Arcadia 18, White Castle 12, 2OT
Basile 19, Oberlin 6
Haynesville 36, Oakdale 16
Homer 52, Delhi 7
Kentwood 53, General Trass 8
Logansport 46, East Feliciana 16
Mangham 60, Grand Lake 12
Oak Grove 35, Welsh 14
Select
Division I
Catholic 24, Rummel 0
Brother Martin 27, St. Augustine 24
C.E. Byrd 49, Alexandria 10
Carencro 27, Acadiana 17
Easton 48, Captain Shreve 7
John Curtis 35, Jesuit 7
Karr 34, Scotlandville 26
Shreveport Northwood 35, Saint Paul’s 9
Division II
De La Salle 53, Vandebilt Catholic 7
E.D. White 32, Evangel Christian Academy 29
Lafayette Christian 46, McDonogh #35 8
Madison Prep 6, St. Louis 0, OT
Shaw 42, Livingston Collegiate 6
St. Thomas More 55, Helen Cox 0
Teurlings Catholic 51, Carver 27
Division III
Calvary Baptist 52, Northlake Christian 0
Dunham 56, M.L. King Charter 21
Episcopal-BR 10, Loyola Prep 7
Notre Dame 41, Lake Charles College Prep 40, OT
Newman 57, S. B. Wright 19
Parkview Baptist 28, North Caddo 24
St. Charles 49, Ascension Episcopal 17
University High 43, Country Day 0
Division IV
Ascension Catholic 38, Riverside 31
Glenbrook 42, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 21
Opelousas Catholic 52, Central Catholic 12
Ouachita Christian 49, Sacred Heart 0
Southern Lab 12, St. Frederick 6
St. Martin’s 48, Delhi Charter 12
St. Mary’s 45, Hanson Memorial 0
Vermilion Catholic 31, Cedar Creek 7