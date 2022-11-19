BR.westmonroezachary.111922_023 MJ.JPG
Zachery running back Camren Stewart (34) races past West Monroe defensive lineman Tyler Roark (43) in the fourth quarter of the Division I nonselect regional playoff game on Friday, November 18, 2022 in Zachary, Louisiana. Zachary defeated West Monroe 20-10.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

Nonselect

Division I

Denham Springs 29, Benton 28

Destrehan 35, Dutchtown 14

East St. John 35, Haughton 21

Neville 31, East Ascension 9

Ruston 37, Ouachita Parish 16

Southside 35, Northshore 14

Westgate 28, Slidell 7

Zachary 20, West Monroe 10

Division II

Breaux Bridge 33, Iota 18

Iowa 17, Abbeville 14

Lakeshore 35, Opelousas 34

Leesville 21, Jennings 7

Lutcher 49, St. Martinville 33

North DeSoto 33, Cecilia 14

North Vermilion 41, Church Point 30

West Feliciana 55, Erath 21

Division III

Amite 46, Jena 12

Avoyelles 54, St. Helena 8

Berwick 33, Bogalusa 30

Many 21, Richwood 0

Patterson 36, Winnfield 12

Rosepine 20, Westlake 13

St. James 41, Loreauville 14

Union Parish 34, Sterlington 14

Division IV

Arcadia 18, White Castle 12, 2OT

Basile 19, Oberlin 6

Haynesville 36, Oakdale 16

Homer 52, Delhi 7

Kentwood 53, General Trass 8

Logansport 46, East Feliciana 16

Mangham 60, Grand Lake 12

Oak Grove 35, Welsh 14

Select

Division I

Catholic 24, Rummel 0

Brother Martin 27, St. Augustine 24

C.E. Byrd 49, Alexandria 10

Carencro 27, Acadiana 17

Easton 48, Captain Shreve 7

John Curtis 35, Jesuit 7

Karr 34, Scotlandville 26

Shreveport Northwood 35, Saint Paul’s 9

Division II

De La Salle 53, Vandebilt Catholic 7

E.D. White 32, Evangel Christian Academy 29

Lafayette Christian 46, McDonogh #35 8

Madison Prep 6, St. Louis 0, OT

Shaw 42, Livingston Collegiate 6

St. Thomas More 55, Helen Cox 0

Teurlings Catholic 51, Carver 27

Division III

Calvary Baptist 52, Northlake Christian 0

Dunham 56, M.L. King Charter 21

Episcopal-BR 10, Loyola Prep 7

Notre Dame 41, Lake Charles College Prep 40, OT

Newman 57, S. B. Wright 19

Parkview Baptist 28, North Caddo 24

St. Charles 49, Ascension Episcopal 17

University High 43, Country Day 0

Division IV

Ascension Catholic 38, Riverside 31

Glenbrook 42, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 21

Opelousas Catholic 52, Central Catholic 12

Ouachita Christian 49, Sacred Heart 0

Southern Lab 12, St. Frederick 6

St. Martin’s 48, Delhi Charter 12

St. Mary’s 45, Hanson Memorial 0

Vermilion Catholic 31, Cedar Creek 7

